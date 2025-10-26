Women’s WC: Ecclestone won't return to field as a precaution after injury scare, confirms ECB

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will not be bowling anymore in the ongoing first innings of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash against New Zealand as a precautionary measure after sustaining a shoulder injury.

"After landing awkwardly on her left shoulder in the field in the first over, Sophie Ecclestone experienced more discomfort while bowling and is now receiving treatment. As a precaution she won’t return to the field during England’s bowling innings," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

At the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Sophie was forced to go off the field after the second over due to a shoulder concern following a dive on the field and landing awkwardly. She was looked at by England’s medical staff, where she looked in immense pain, but returned to the field after the opening drinks break.

She later experienced discomfort while bowling in the 23rd over, where she had Brooke Halliday mistiming one to deep mid-wicket. But immediately after taking the wicket, Sophie went off the field, accompanied by the England team physio to the dugout.

In her injury-enforced unavailability, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, along with part-timers Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley have been shouldering spin-bowling duties and picking crucial scalps.

A win over New Zealand on Sunday will take England, the four-time World Cup winners, to second place in the points table. A higher ranking could prove to be crucial for England if rain disrupts their first semi-final against South Africa, to be played in Guwahati on October 29.

It’s to be remembered that in case of a washout, the team placed higher would advance to the final to be played on November 2. If Sophie isn’t fit for playing the semi-final against South Africa, then England can look to include leg-spinner Sarah Glenn in the playing eleven.

–IANS

nr/bc