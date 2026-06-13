June 14, 2026 12:00 AM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: 'Pheebs was awesome today'. Wareham praises Litchfield after Australia's win

Phoebe Litchfield was awesome today, says Wareham as she praises the batter after Australia's win over South Africa in ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Player of the Match Georgia Wareham praised Australia's fearless batting approach and strong bowling unit after the six-time champions opened their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Wareham played a key role in the win, scoring a valuable 32 runs before returning figures of 3-13 as Australia defended 172 and bowled South Africa out for 107 in 16.4 overs.

Wareham played a key role in the win, scoring a valuable 32 runs before returning figures of 3-13 as Australia defended 172 and bowled South Africa out for 107 in 16.4 overs.

Reflecting on Australia's batting effort, Wareham reserved special praise for Phoebe Litchfield, whose explosive 51 off 24 balls helped the side recover from early setbacks and set up a match-winning total.

"With our batting lineup, I think you can play with a lot of confidence and freedom, knowing that there's still a lot of batting to come. I thought Pheebs was awesome today, the way that she just took on the top order. I just thought it was a pretty all-round batting performance from the team," Wareham said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Australia's bowlers then backed up the batting display with a disciplined effort. Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth struck early before Wareham, Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner helped wrap up the chase.

Asked about Australia's four-pronged spin attack, Wareham said flexibility and communication were key strengths of the bowling group. "I think a lot of us are pretty versatile in where we bowl in the lineup. Our job is pretty simple. It's just try to keep the game pretty tight and keep the ball at the stumps. It's just nice to be a part of that group. It's a good bowling unit," she said.

Wareham also highlighted the importance of Australia's fielding standards after taking a sharp catch to dismiss South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who top-scored with 44. "I usually try to get myself out on the boundary. I was probably not in the right position there at short cover, so I'll take that one," she joked.

The all-rounder also credited captain Sophie Molineux for creating a positive environment within the squad ahead of the tournament. "Sophie's been awesome. She's instilling a lot of freedom within the group and making the team believe we're capable of being a really good side and taking this tournament on," Wareham said.

Australia's convincing victory gave the defending champions a perfect start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

--IANS

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