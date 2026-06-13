Women's T20 WC: 'I tried to score off as many as possible,' says Litchfield after blazing fifty vs SA

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield said an aggressive approach against South Africa's premier pace duo of Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail helped her produce a match-defining half-century in the team's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.

Litchfield smashed 51 off just 24 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six, to lift Australia to 172/8 after the six-time champions suffered early setbacks against a disciplined South African bowling attack.

Explaining her approach, the left-hander said she felt it was important not to allow Kapp and Ismail to settle into their rhythm. "I think that's kind of how you have to play against two world-class bowlers in Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail. They were bowling in nice areas, and I couldn't let them bowl to me. So I tried to work them around and score off as many as possible and got a few away in the Power-play, which is always nice," Litchfield said after the innings break.

Australia were under pressure after losing opener Georgia Voll for a duck and Beth Mooney for seven inside the powerplay. However, Litchfield's counterattacking innings turned the momentum in Australia's favour as she raced to a 23-ball fifty and helped the defending champions reach 52/2 after six overs.

The 23-year-old also credited her previous experience in England's Hundred competition for helping her adjust quickly to local conditions. "It's nice. I think coming in one month earlier, the wicket was really nice today. It came on nicely. Even though we lost a couple of times here for Leeds, we won't talk about that. But it's fond memories playing in the Hundred here, and it's nice to be back," she said.

Despite South Africa pulling things back through regular wickets, contributions from Georgia Wareham (32), Ellyse Perry (36), and Annabel Sutherland (21) ensured Australia finished with a competitive total.

Litchfield expressed confidence that the total would be enough for Australia's bowlers to defend.

"Yeah, I think we do. It's a really competitive total. The pitch is playing a few tricks up early, and I think Kim Garth will bowl beautifully on it. Hopefully, our spinners can work through the middle. But we've got to bowl well, bowl in good areas and protect this windy side," she said.

South Africa's bowlers shared the wickets, with Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Nadine de Klerk claiming two wickets each, while captain Laura Wolvaardt impressed in the field with three catches.

Australia will now look to their experienced bowling attack to defend 172 and begin their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a victory.

--IANS

sds/bsk/