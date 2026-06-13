Women's T20 WC 2026: Pak skipper Fatima Sana shrugs off injury scare ahead of India clash

Birmingham, June 13 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said she expects to be fit for her team's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against arch-rivals India after suffering a minor knock during a training session on Saturday.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was struck on the knee during Pakistan's net session, briefly raising concerns about her participation in Sunday's marquee Group-stage clash. However, Sana indicated that the injury was not serious. "Ayesha (Zafar) baaji played the shot, and it hit my knee. I think it is good now," Sana said during the pre-match press conference.

Asked if she would be fit for the much-anticipated encounter against India, the Pakistan skipper replied, "Yes, hopefully."

The injury update comes as Pakistan prepare for one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Despite participating in every edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan have yet to lift the trophy, and the challenge has become tougher with the competition expanding to 12 teams.

Pakistan's record against India in Women's T20Is also underlines the magnitude of the task ahead. Their lone victory over India came during the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, with India winning the other eight meetings between the two sides in the format.

Nevertheless, Sana believes her team has the ability to make a strong start and is particularly encouraged by the emergence of several young players.

"It is about setting the tone, so we will try to win this match, so we have options for different matches. I think we are very hopeful for this tournament because we have some youngsters who have come into the side and proved themselves in the last series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, so I think we have a good combination," She said.

Sana is leading Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup for the second successive time after being appointed captain in 2024.

Reflecting on the responsibility of captaining the national side at a young age, Sana credited the support of her experienced teammates and coaching staff. "It is a different feeling because everyone in my team is senior, and they are supporting me. The coaching staff are also supporting me, and it makes my job easy because of them. I just continue to play my cricket, and they help to make my job easy," she said.

With her fitness concerns seemingly behind her, Sana will now hope to lead from the front as Pakistan look to upset India and begin their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

--IANS

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