April 16, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Women's Reservation Bill could be among century's greatest achievements: Sonal Mansingh

Women's Reservation Bill could be among century's greatest achievements: Sonal Mansingh

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh on Thursday expressed hope that all parties would come together to pass the Women's Reservation Bill after detailed deliberations, calling it a potential landmark reform that could redefine political representation in India.

Speaking to IANS, Mansingh said that if the Bill is passed, it could be counted among the greatest achievements of this century.

She stressed that the country must aim for at least 33 per cent representation for women in legislative bodies, noting that despite decades of democratic functioning, women's participation in Parliament remains limited to around 12–14 per cent.

"It is my sincere hope that after two or three days of discussion, all parties will unite and ensure the passage of this Bill. If implemented, it will mark a historic step toward gender equality in politics," she said.

She also expressed concern over remarks earlier made by some political leaders, calling them inappropriate.

She emphasised the need to rise above such mindsets and recognise women's rightful share in governance.

"Women constitute half of the country's population. Ensuring their adequate representation will be a defining achievement," she added.

Mansingh also said that the issue of women's reservation is closely linked with delimitation, which is expected to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

She noted that any increase in Lok Sabha seats would also proportionately impact the Rajya Sabha.

"Delimitation is essential because the population has grown significantly. If it is not carried out in accordance with population changes, the issue will remain unresolved and will not yield proper outcomes," she said.

Addressing concerns raised earlier by some male MPs that reservation could reduce their electoral prospects, Mansingh noted that such arguments are likely to resurface.

However, she clarified that the process is being designed in a way that ensures fair representation for all states based on population, without reducing their share.

She added that if the delimitation proposal is passed alongside the Women's Reservation Bill, both measures would be implemented together.

According to the former Rajya Sabha MP, this alignment is crucial for the smooth rollout of the policy, which is expected to come into effect in the 2029 general elections.

Mansingh concluded by reiterating that the Bill represents not just a policy reform, but a transformative step toward inclusive and balanced political participation in India.

--IANS

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