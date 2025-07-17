Women of West Bengal want PM Modi to address their safety ahead of his visit

Durgapur, July 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit West Bengal on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, the women of the state are expressing a heartfelt plea - they want the Prime Minister to speak about their safety.

PM Modi’s visit includes addressing a BJP rally in Durgapur, as well as launching projects aimed at boosting infrastructure in the region. But amidst the celebratory mood, concerns over women’s security have taken centre stage.

“We are very happy that he is coming here. Seeing him is like seeing God,” said one woman from Durgapur.

“But I want PM Modi to speak on women’s issues tomorrow. Women are not safe here. We want him to address our safety,” she told IANS.

Another woman echoed similar sentiments, saying, “PM Modi has done a lot for the country, and I am glad he is coming here. But I want him to speak for us. Women do not feel safe anymore.”

West Bengal has been witnessing a worrying rise in reports of violent crimes against women. High-profile cases such as the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder case, the Kolkata gang rape incident, and several others have left women across the state anxious and demanding greater security.

The Prime Minister’s visit to West Bengal comes as part of a larger tour covering Bihar and West Bengal, during which he will launch developmental projects totalling over Rs 12,200 crore. These projects aim to strengthen the infrastructure and connectivity of the two states.

After addressing a public gathering in Motihari, Bihar, PM Modi will move to Durgapur, West Bengal, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several major projects in the oil and gas, power, road, and rail sectors.

One of the key projects includes the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Bankura and Purulia districts, valued at around Rs 1,950 crore. This project will boost the region’s oil and gas infrastructure by providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections to households, commercial establishments, and industries, as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) at retail outlets.

PM Modi will also dedicate the 132-kilometre Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, as well as the Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline, both part of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will launch the Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) at the Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of the Damodar Valley Corporation, a project worth over Rs 1,457 crore aimed at reducing pollution.

To enhance rail connectivity, the doubling of the Purulia – Kotshila Rail Line (36 km) will be dedicated to the nation. Valued at over Rs 390 crore, this will improve freight movement between major industrial hubs, cutting travel time and improving logistics.

Additionally, two road over bridges constructed under the Setu Bharatam Programme, costing over Rs 380 crore, will be inaugurated, easing traffic congestion and improving safety.

