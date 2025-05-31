Women like Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar are role models in governance: Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Women's respect has always been given the highest place in Indian culture and they have proven their mettle even in fields like governance, poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas said on Saturday, highlighting Punyashlok Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar’s administrative skills.

Addressing a two-day cultural programme organised by the National Commission for Women in Varanasi on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar, he said: “Since ancient times, women have proven their worth in every field including governance.”

He said that the way Kashi is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar is worthy of praise.

“Ahilyabai ji not only worked for Kashi, but also contributed to many pilgrimage sites of India. Her character is a wonderful confluence of the forms of Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga,” he said.

On this occasion, the NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said: “Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar ji's life contained all those rare qualities that are rarely seen together in a single person.”

She was also a skilled politician and understood the pain of others. She had courage, dedication towards public service, humility and strength.

“All these virtues inspire all of us women even today,” she said.

Under the programme, an exhibition and rangoli based on the life of Punyashlok Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar were also organised.

The objective of this programme was to spread awareness about the life of Mata Ahilyadevi and inspire common people to contribute to the welfare of the country.

Earlier, Kumar Vishwas said: “Democracy has existed in India for thousands of years, in this country of Vedas women have not only registered their presence in the field of knowledge and science but have also led the society and shown people a new direction.”

He also infused new energy in the auditorium through the poem "Main Kashi Hoon", as the audience repeated its lines with him.

