June 07, 2025 6:52 PM हिंदी

Madonna was ready to ‘mud wrestle Miranda Kerr' in music video

Madonna was ready to ‘mud wrestle Miranda Kerr' in music video

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) The Queen of Pop, Madonna planned to to mud wrestle in singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus' '4×4' music video.

The 32-year-old pop star has revealed that she convinced a group of her showbiz friends including Madonna, to star in the music video for '4×4', reports ‘Female First UK’.

She appeared on the 'Every Single Album' podcast, and explained, "I had everyone already lined up. Nelly … Madonna was down to do the video, Miranda Cosgrove. This was before Taylor (Swift) had a lot of famous people in her crew. I was friends with famous people first. I wanted to do that. I had a f****** squad, and my squad was very, very cool”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Madonna, 66, volunteered to mud wrestle Miranda Kerr in the music video. But Miley's plans were ultimately scuppered by RCA, her record label at the time.

Miley said, "Madonna was down to mud wrestle with Miranda Kerr. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get all these girls, all these supermodels, all these Victoria’s Secret models and all of these pop icons to come to my dad’s farm, get in the back of 4x4s, and we’re gonna mud wrestle, and we’re gonna go out and do doughnuts”.

Meanwhile, Miley previously admitted to being inspired by Pamela Anderson. The singer has always been a huge fan of the 'Baywatch' actress, and Miley admitted to being wowed by Pamela's distinctive appearance during her younger years.

In a video posted on Instagram, Miley told Pamela, "Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up. I would say you. And the whole thing. The tattoos, the hair, all of it ... That's all I wanted to do”.

Miley has also been amazed by Pamela's evolution over the years. The 'Flowers' hitmaker, who has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress, explained, "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and, one might say, detours within my path”.

“But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor receive gratitude note from DKS director Ashish Mohan

Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor receive gratitude note from DKS director Ashish Mohan

'Un-finished: The End of Kejriwal Era?' by Sumit Awasthi tells the untold story of AAP's collapse

'Un-finished: The End of Kejriwal Era?' by Sumit Awasthi tells the untold story of AAP's collapse (IANS Interview)

Let Lamine Yamal grow without pressure for the sake of football, says Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with Spain.

Let Lamine Yamal grow without pressure for the sake of football, says Cristiano

WWDC 2025: Apple to cover a lot of ground around operating system, AI upgrades

WWDC 2025: Apple to cover a lot of ground around operating system, AI upgrades

Makers of pan-India film ‘Kattalan’ welcome actors Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh onboard

Makers of pan-India film ‘Kattalan’ welcome actors Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh onboard

Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & others wish everyone Eid Mubarak

Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & others wish everyone Eid Mubarak

MP: PM-KISAN scheme proving boon for farmers in Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: PM-KISAN scheme proving a boon for farmers in Rajgarh

Irshad Kamil equates love to a rainbow: One word, many colours

Irshad Kamil equates love to a rainbow: One word, many colours

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

Another shocker from Pakistan: Sharif govt gives 500 per cent salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman (File image)

Another shocker from Pakistan: Sharif govt gives 500 per cent salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman