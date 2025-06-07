June 07, 2025 3:38 PM हिंदी

Nikki Tamboli turns vegan despite dating Muslim actor Arbaz Patel; Calls it an 'individual choice'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Nikki Tamboli used social media to announce that she has decided to turn vegan on Bakra Eid.

Her decision comes as a surprise to many as Nikki's relationship with Muslim actor Arbaz Patel is well known.

The stunner posted a picture on her Instagram with the words, "Go Vegan."

Nikki further added a powerful caption that read, "Vegan is not a diet. It is a choice your heart makes. Because I'm being the change I wish to see in this world."

Revealing the mindset behind her decision, she said, "For quite some time, I had been contemplating this decision and finally, my inner calling prompted me to take this call. I have certainly realized the fact that no animal needs to die in order for me to live. I am definitely not at all in favour of the festival of 'Bakra Eid'. I simply cannot come to terms with the fact that for the sake of Allah, millions of goats are being sacrificed. I simply couldn’t bear the thought anymore. I believe change begins at home and that’s why, for me to have a strong belief and conviction about this, I myself had to turn vegan today itself. This feeling itself makes me feel tranquil, calm & reposeful."

She shared that being vegan is her individual choice and not something influenced by the person she is in a relationship with.

"It's a personal choice and I am happy about my decision. My relationship or my dating life is not supposed to decide or govern what I am going to consume right? For me, my individuality and my connection with myself is my top priority and I cannot compromise with that in any way. It is a personal choice and it has got nothing to do with the religious belief of the person I am currently with. Religion and food choices are completely different things and people shouldn’t blend the two. I have always been someone who’s listened to her heart and gut feeling and I will always continue to do that irrespective. I hope more and more people listen to their inner calling and make this world a healthier & serene place for animals," Nikki concluded.

