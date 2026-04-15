Haryana: Yamunanagar women take out scooter rally in support of reservation bill

Yamunanagar, April 15 (IANS) Women in Haryana's Yamunanagar organised a vibrant scooter rally on Wednesday to express their support for the Women's Reservation Bill and extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the legislation.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation, with women riding their own scooters across key areas of the city, highlighting a growing sense of political awareness and empowerment among them. Participants said the event was aimed at celebrating a major step towards ensuring greater representation of women in the country's political system.

Yamunanagar Mayor Suman Bahmani, who was present at the rally, said that the level of enthusiasm among women was remarkable.

“There was strong enthusiasm seen today during the scooter rally, where women participated on their own vehicles. The event was organised to express gratitude to the Prime Minister for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” she told IANS.

She described the legislation as a significant milestone in strengthening women’s role in governance and policymaking. Bahmani pointed out that women currently make up only around 14 per cent of the Lok Sabha, but the proposed provision of 33 per cent reservation would mark a transformative shift.

“In today’s time, this is very important, especially when the Prime Minister is making continuous efforts to empower women through various schemes and initiatives,” she said, adding that increased participation of women in policymaking would lead to more effective and inclusive governance.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Rosi Malik Anand said the large turnout in a relatively small city like Yamunanagar reflects widespread support for the bill. She noted that women had been waiting for such a measure for many years.

“Even in a small city like Yamunanagar, there is a huge enthusiasm among women. It feels like a positive era for women’s equality has arrived. The bill has been introduced in Parliament multiple times earlier, but it could not move forward,” she said.

Anand also questioned the delay in the passage of the legislation in the past, saying it was difficult to understand why such an important reform had taken so long.

A similar show of support was also witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where the BJP organised a “Nari Shakti Vandan Bike Rally”, with women and party workers participating in large numbers and riding through prominent parts of the city. The rally echoed similar sentiments of support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, with participants highlighting its importance in ensuring equal political representation and empowering women at all levels of governance.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, is being seen as a landmark reform aimed at enhancing women’s representation in Indian politics.

The rallies concluded with participants expressing hope that the legislation would pave the way for a more inclusive and balanced political landscape in the country, while also inspiring more women to actively participate in governance and decision-making processes.

--IANS

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