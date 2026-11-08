Women empowerment is Telangana govt’s top priority: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that women's empowerment is his government's top priority.

He urged women to educate their children, especially daughters, to transform their lives. “Your children should not endure the same hardships you have faced,” he told women, appealing to them to take a pledge to provide higher education to their daughters.

He was interacting with members of women self-help groups in Kodangal, his Assembly constituency in Vikarabad district.

He reaffirmed that the Telangana government aims to achieve one crore membership in women self-help groups and promote them as "Crorepatis" by 2034.

“My life will have been truly fulfilled if I help one crore women become millionaires during my tenure as Chief Minister," he said, noting that 70 lakh women have already joined as members of self-help groups.

Revanth Reddy said he was happy to celebrate his birthday with women groups.

“I thank all the women who have come here to wish me a happy birthday, despite it being the festival of Diwali,” he said.

Extending gratitude to women for their unflinching support in helping him reach such a high position, the Chief Minister said he has no further personal aspirations in life and reiterated that women's empowerment is the top priority of his government.

The Chief Minister emphasized that women should become economically strong and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of pensions under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme to 4.5 lakh new beneficiaries.

He said these 4.5 lakh new beneficiaries include 3.5 lakh single women and widows. He stated that the new pensions were also sanctioned for weavers and toddy tappers on a saturation mode.

In a sharp attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), CM Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR is a cruel man who even drove his own sister Kavitha out of their home.

The Chief Minister ridiculed KTR's tall claims on women's empowerment. “KTR is wandering in villages with a growing beard and awkward looks. In fact, his own sister spoke of his shameful actions. The BRS should speak out about what they delivered during their 10 years in power,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous women empowerment schemes launched by his government. "Women are the ones who look after the needs of the entire household, without expecting anything in return. A household thrives only when the woman holds the reins,” he said.

He said the government entrusted the stitching of uniforms for students in government schools to women, who are now generating business worth 150 to 200 crore rupees annually. The SHG groups were also made partners in ventures like petrol bunks and solar power generation.

The government handed over to women the management of 'Indiramma Canteens' including those in the Secretariat and all other government offices.

He revealed that in 34 months, his government facilitated Rs. 79,000 crore in bank-linked loans for women. Indiramma houses were registered in women's names, and the government also provided 200 units of free electricity. Free RTC bus travel is helping 37 lakh women every day. The government is giving money to the RTC, helping the corporation become profitable.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana is also the first state to introduce fine rice distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to people experiencing poverty.

“The blessings of our women are my source of power. I am gifting sarees to women as a gesture of care and respect,” he added.

--IANS

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