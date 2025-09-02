Women BJP leaders slam Oppn over abuse of PM Modi’s late mother during Bihar yatra

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) A fresh political storm erupted on Tuesday as several women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned Opposition leaders over abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

The remarks, made from the Opposition’s stage in Darbhanga last week, sparked widespread outrage and led to the arrest of the one individual involved. Addressing the row for the first time in a virtual message to a Bihar event, PM Modi said his mother had “nothing to do with politics” and questioned why she was insulted.

“My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault? Why was she abused?” PM Modi asked. “I may forgive them, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them. The state’s voters will punish these leaders in the coming days.”

Delhi BJP chief Rekha Gupta accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav of lowering the level of political discourse. “While PM Modi has dedicated his life to serving every part of the country, these two princes have shamed politics with their behaviour,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Radhika Khera alleged that the silence of the Gandhi family — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — over the episode reflected Congress’ “erosion of Indian values.” She added, “Their hate against PM Modi has reached such levels that they are dragging his late mother into abusive politics.”

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Bhubaneswar) asserted that Bihar’s voters would deliver a “befitting reply” to the Opposition. “Only Congress can stoop to such low levels,” she remarked.

West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said it was shocking that no Opposition leader, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condemned the abuse.

“They have shifted from repeatedly abusing PM Modi to targeting his mother, which is utterly disgraceful,” she said.

The controversy is expected to intensify political sparring ahead of the Bihar elections, with BJP leaders vowing to take the issue to the people.

