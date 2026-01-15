January 15, 2026 1:24 PM हिंदी

With Gor in Delhi, Indian American leader sees positive turn in India–US ties

Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) Citing the arrival of the new American ambassador in New Delhi and renewed engagement across trade and strategic sectors, an eminent Indian American community leader Wednesday expressed optimism about the trajectory of India–US relations.

“Sergio Gor taking charge as Ambassador of the United States to India is a very, very positive step,” Jasdip Singh Jessee, from Sikhs for Trump, said.

He noted that a prolonged vacancy in the post had created uncertainty at a time when relations needed sustained attention.

“There was a vacuum created for a long time at a very crucial time when our relationships were spiralling down,” he said, adding that the new ambassador’s arrival “makes a big difference.”

Jessee said Gor’s proximity to President Donald Trump underscored India’s importance in Washington’s foreign policy calculus.

“One thing one should know about Sergio Gor is that he is very close to President Trump,” he said. “President Trump sending his confidant to India shows that India is a very important country in the eyes of President Trump.”

He said Gore’s early public remarks in India have been encouraging and well-received.

“So far, I’ve seen the ambassador’s remarks there. They’ve been very positive, very uplifting, upbeat,” Jessee said, praising Indian media for covering the ambassador’s outreach “in a very positive and balanced way.”

Jessee pointed to expanding engagement beyond diplomacy, particularly in economic and strategic cooperation.

“A lot of other channels are being opened now for trade,” he said. “Even minerals are now on the table.”

He said dialogue on a trade deal began soon after Gor assumed charge and described recent high-level contacts as a further sign of momentum.

“We have very positive news that our External Affairs Minister (S. Jaishankar) spoke with (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio,” Jessee said, referring to talks between Indian and US officials.

Indian American diaspora remains invested in strengthening ties between the two democracies. “We always hope, the Indian diaspora here, that India and the US have a very strong relationship,” he said. “We want to help and take this relationship to the very next level.”

