October 16, 2025 7:09 PM हिंदी

Wipro's Q2 profit dips 2.5 pc sequentially to Rs 3,246 crore; revenue rises marginally

Wipro's Q2 profit dips 2.5 pc sequentially to Rs 3,246 crore; revenue rises marginally

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared to Rs 3,330 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26).

However, the company’s profit rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 3,209 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25), as per its stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 1.8 per cent YoY to Rs 22,697 crore, up from Rs 22,302 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

On a quarterly basis, revenue grew 2.5 per cent from Rs 22,135 crore recorded in the April–June quarter, the exchange filing showed.

Wipro’s expenses increased by over 2 per cent YoY to Rs 19,378 crore during the quarter.

The company’s IT services revenue stood at Rs 22,640 crore, registering a growth of over 2 per cent compared to previous financial year.

The IT segment alone reported revenue of Rs 22,753 crore, slightly higher than Rs 22,262 crore a year ago.

The IT services operating margin for the quarter came in at 16.7 per cent, which was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 116.5 crore due to the bankruptcy of a customer.

Adjusted for this, the margin stood at 17.2 per cent, showing a 0.1 per cent decline QoQ but a 0.4 per cent improvement YoY.

For the next quarter, Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,591 million to $2,644 million, translating to a sequential growth guidance of -0.5 per cent to +1.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

The outlook does not include any contribution from its recent acquisition of Harman Digital Transformation Solutions.

Wipro’s voluntary attrition rate stood at 14.9 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

The company’s operating cash flow for the quarter was Rs 3,390 crore, a decline of 17.6 per cent QoQ and 20.7 per cent YoY, but remained at 103.8 per cent of net income.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.1, showing a 2.5 per cent drop from the previous quarter and a 1 per cent increase compared to last financial year.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Nifty earnings expected to grow 16 pc in FY27: Report

Nifty earnings expected to grow 16 pc in FY27: Report

IMF chief hails India’s ‘very significant reforms,’ says it ‘substantially’ fuels global growth (File image)

IMF chief hails India’s ‘very significant' reforms, says it ‘substantially’ fuels global growth

Women’s World Cup: India-Pakistan match becomes most-watched women’s game of all time

Women’s World Cup: India-Pakistan match becomes most-watched women’s game of all time

From Odisha to Assam: How India’s kho kho champions are lighting their families (Credit: KKFI)

From Odisha to Assam: How India’s kho kho champions are lighting their families

No phone call took place between PM Modi and Trump: MEA rejects US President's claim

No phone call took place between PM Modi and Trump: MEA rejects US President's claim

Surat Municipal Corporation's Green Bond lists on NSE, Gujarat CM rings ceremonial bell

Surat Municipal Corporation's Green Bond lists on NSE, Gujarat CM rings ceremonial bell

Indian Air Force to receive first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet tomorrow

Indian Air Force to receive first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet tomorrow

Varanasi: ‘Adopt Swadeshi’, ‘Make in India’ bring smiles to faces of potters this Diwali

Varanasi: ‘Adopt Swadeshi’, ‘Make in India’ bring smiles to faces of potters this Diwali

LTIMindtree Q2 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 1,381 crore, announces Rs 22 dividend

LTIMindtree's Q2 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 1,381 crore, announces Rs 22 dividend

Kiran Rao unpacks the key logistics of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Kiran Rao unpacks the key logistics of ‘Laapataa Ladies’