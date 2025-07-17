July 17, 2025 6:50 PM हिंदी

Wipro's Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 3,336 crore, announces Rs 5 interim dividend

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Tech giant Wipro on Thursday reported an 11.1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, reaching Rs 3,336.5 crore, compared to Rs 3,003 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 22,134.6 crore, showing a marginal increase from Rs 21,963.8 crore recorded during the same period previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Wipro also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2025–26.

The company has fixed July 28 as the record date, and shareholders can expect the payment on or before August 15.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue from operations fell by 1.65 per cent, from Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit also followed suit and fell over 6.2 per cent sequentially from Rs 3,588.8 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Wipro MD and CEO Srini Pallia said that despite macroeconomic challenges, the company was able to closely partner with clients to address their focus on efficiency and cost optimisation.

This resulted in 16 large deals, including two mega deals,” he said, adding that AI is no longer experimental and has now become central to clients’ business strategies.

Wipro is already delivering large-scale AI solutions that are showing real impact, Pallia said, adding that the company is well positioned for a stronger performance in the second half of the financial year.

For the upcoming quarter, Wipro has given a revenue guidance of -1 per cent to +1 per cent growth in constant currency terms.

It expects revenue from its IT services segment to be in the range of 2,560 million dollar to 2,612 million dollar for the September quarter.

Despite the solid earnings report, shares of Wipro fell 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 260.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

