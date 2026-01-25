‘Wings India 2026’ to showcase rise of Indian aviation: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) With its unmatched scale, global participation and strategic focus, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, ’Wings India 2026’, is set to be a defining moment for the global aviation community, the government said on Sunday.

The event, scheduled from January 28–31 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, will be formally launched by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of senior dignitaries from India and abroad.

With over 150 exhibitors, 7,500 business visitors, one lakh general visitors, more than 200 foreign delegates, over 500 B2B and B2G meetings, and aircraft displays exceeding 31 aircraft, it is set to be a landmark event not only for India but for the global aviation community.

According to the ministry, “the launch will mark the beginning of a landmark global aviation gathering that will showcase India’s transformation into a major aviation hub for connectivity, manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainability”.

‘Wings India 2026’ will highlight how India’s aviation ecosystem has evolved into a powerful engine of economic growth, regional development and global integration.

Over the last decade, India’s civil aviation sector has witnessed unprecedented expansion.

While passenger traffic has surged multi-fold, placing India among the world’s top aviation markets, hundreds of new aircraft have been inducted by Indian carriers, with record-breaking aircraft orders positioning India as one of the largest future aircraft markets globally.

“Airport infrastructure has expanded rapidly, with new greenfield airports, modernised terminals and enhanced regional connectivity under flagship initiatives such as UDAN. India is emerging as a strong hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), pilot training, aerospace manufacturing, cargo logistics, and advanced air mobility,” said the ministry.

A major push toward sustainable aviation, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), green airports and digital air navigation, is reshaping the future of flight.

‘Wings India 2026’ will bring together policymakers, global CEOs, investors, innovators, airlines, airports, OEMs, MROs, lessors, technology providers, training institutions and startups, making it one of the most comprehensive aviation platforms in the world.

Leading global and domestic players such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, HAL, Dassault, Bell Textron, ATR, Pilatus, De Havilland, RTX, Rolls-Royce, United Aircraft Corporation, CSIR-NAL, along with GMR, Adani, Noida International Airport, Etihad Airways, Thai Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have confirmed participation.

According to the ministry, global CEOs from top airlines, airports and OEMs are expected to attend, underlining India’s growing strategic importance in global aviation.

