July 12, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Wimbledon 2025: Cash-Glasspool become the first British pair of modern era to win men’s doubles title

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool become the first British pair of modern era to win men’s doubles title in Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Club in London on Saturday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

London, July 12 (IANS) Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool are celebrating history, at the All England Club as the pair defeated Australian-Dutch duo Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6(3) on Saturday to become the first British pair of the modern era to claim the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon 2025.

Supported by an enthusiastic Centre Court crowd, Cash and Glasspool completed their milestone victory in one hour and 23 minutes.

"We played a crazy amount of tennis on the grass. There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders. The fact that we could do it was surreal. Thank you for coming out today. The support was incredible. It would be mad of me to stand here and not thank my family. Mum, Dad, Jamie, and the coaches. This is what it's all been for. It means the world,” said Cash.

It marked a 14th consecutive match win for the British combination, who were also crowned champions at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne.

"I mean, it's something we spoke about going into the year. We had two goals - one was to make it to Turin, another was to win a Slam. A lot of people probably wouldn't have believed us. Our team backed us all the way. To do it here - I mean, it couldn't mean more. To do it on the most special court in the world? Incredible,” he added while reflecting on the achievement.

Taking advantage of poor service by Pel, the Brits rushed out of the flood gates to break the serve in the first game, they did not look back from there and went on to seal the first set 6-2. The duo, who were participating in their first-ever major final as a pair, were pushed to the limits in the second set, with neither duo ready to drop their serve. It was the Brits who held on and sealed the win 7-6 (7-3) in the tie-breaker.

"When you say it, it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it. We've given you one Brit the last few years, but now we've given you two Brits," added Glasspool.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

