Will work for safe, dignified return of elephant Madhuri after Court’s approval: Vantara

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Following weeks of public outcry and political interventions over the 36-year-old elephant Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, the Vantara wildlife rehabilitation facility on Wednesday stated that it will ensure her safe and dignified return following legal approval.

Mahadevi, a female elephant, was a resident of Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math, a Jain mutt, at Nandani village in Karvir in Kolhapur district for over three decades.

But following a Supreme Court order, she was in July relocated to Vantara -- an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre run by Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and supported by Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

"Subject to the Court’s approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return," according to an official statement from Vantara.

This comes after thousands of people in Kolhapur protested against this and demanded her return to the shrine.

The protestors also boycotted Reliance Group’s Jio mobile service and marched for 45 km from the shrine to Kolhapur city on Sunday, even as politicians from across the spectrum announced their support.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting comprising representatives of all political parties and officials on the matter. He said that the state government will soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court to bring back the 36-year-old elephant to Kolhapur District.

While acknowledging "the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Matha and the people of Kolhapur", Vantara noted that it was "acting strictly in accordance with the binding directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court".

"The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara’s role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre.

"At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment," the official statement said.

Vantara also proposed to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur, in "close coordination with the Jain Matha and the State Government".

The centre will include a specialised hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief; a second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement; a laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation, among other facilities for better health of elephants.

Vantara also expressed "Michhami Dukkadam -- sincere regret" if the matter, "despite being carried out solely under court directions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur".

