Will Ferrell is being chased for guest role in ‘The Simpsons’

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Will Ferrell is being desperately chased for a guest role on ‘The Simpsons’. Showrunner-and-writer Matt Selman is not giving up on his dream of adding the 58-year-old actor.

He shared that he wanted to add the actor to the long list of celebrities who have made cameo appearances on the world's longest-running primetime animated TV series, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Matt, 54, said, quoted by ‘People’ magazine, "Come on, Will. We keep writing great stuff for you”.

Many A-listers, including singers Sir Paul McCartney, 83, and Britney Spears, 44, music mogul Simon Cowell, 66, and the 79-year-old late Hollywood acting legend Dame Elizabeth Taylor, have been invited onto The Simpsons since the sitcom's debut in December 1989.

As per ‘Female First UK’, on December 14, 2025, actress Lindsay Lohan voiced an older version of Maggie Simpson, the youngest sibling of Bart Simpson (played by Nancy Cartwright), Lisa Simpson, and child of Marge Simpson played by (Julie Kavner) and Homer Simpson (played by Dan Castellaneta), in an episode titled Parahormonal Activity.

Lindsay Lohan, 39, was honoured to have been involved with ‘The Simpsons’, and hailed her role as a "dream come true".

Meanwhile, The Simpsons aired its milestone 800th episode, titled ‘Irrational Treasure’ recently. Speaking about the idea of the plot for ‘Irrational Treasure’, which guest stars the likes of actor Kevin Bacon, 67, record producer Questlove, 55, and 36-year-old actress Quinta Brunson, Matt said, "Luckily, I have the best writers in the world who think of things for me, and I can just take the credit. But they wanted to do a show, one of our funny travel shows set in Philadelphia. "We wanted to do the show about the emotional rollercoaster of pet ownership. And they also wanted to do a show that parodied a National Treasure-type Jerry Bruckheimer adventure movie”.

And Matt says one moment in the 800th episode stands out for him.

