February 01, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Wife Aayesha Shroff wishes "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST of the BEST' Jackie Shroff

Wife Aayesha Shroff wishes

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Wife Aayesha Shroff wished husband Jackie Shroff "Happppppiest birthday" with a sweet social media post.

She showered praises on the 'Hero' actor, calling him 'the best of the best'.

Aayesha said that Jackie puts his all into every role of life - a friend, a father, and an actor.

Wishing him an amazing year ahead, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST of the BEST!!! I really shouldn’t brag, but I will!! Best friend, best dad, best brother, best heart, best actor, best eco warrior, best patriot, so nazar na lage... God bless you Jaggu with the most AMAZING year ahead because you deserve it!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff (sic)".

Jackie and Aayesha's daughter, Krishna Shroff, also compiled a lovely birthday wish for her father.

Dropping a couple of unseen photographs with her dad, she shared, "Happy birthday to my protector forever. I love you with all my... today and always, dad @apnabhidu (sic)."

In addition to the family members, Jackie's good friend, actor Anil Kapoor, also wished him on his special day, using social media.

He published a photo collage of some of his throwback pictures with his 'Ram Lakhan' co-star and penned, "Some bonds go beyond one lifetime….Grateful for you in every janam, Jaggu Da. Happy Birthday, Ram @bindasbhidu."

For the unaware, Jackie and Aayesha first met back in the early 1980s when Aayesha was just 13 years old.

Jackie first laid eyes on Ayesha when she was hanging from a school bus while he was riding a borrowed bike. Jackie was immediately attracted to her and could not help but introduce himself.

Coming from very different backgrounds, the two had to overcome several challenges before finally tying the knot in 1987.

The couple has been blessed with two kids - their daughter Krishna and, son Tiger.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Hitesh Gulia, Sachin Siwach and Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s strong 33-member squad for BOXAM Elite International 2026 to be held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain. Photo credit: BFI

BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Sachin, and Lovlina headline India’s strong 33-member squad

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled! (Photo Credit:Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled!

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels