March 28, 2026 3:12 PM हिंदी

WIAA Women’s Car Rally to Valley 2026 flags off from Mumbai with over 200 participants

Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) Women’s Car Rally to Valley 2026 flags off from Mumbai with over 200 participants. Photo credit: WIAA

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The WIAA Women's Car Rally to Valley 2026 was flagged off from NSCI, Mumbai, on Saturday, in a ceremony that blended the energy of a carnival with the conviction of a movement.

Over 200 women participants were part of the rally, with vehicles decorated around themes such as women's empowerment, cancer awareness, gender equality, and many more, before setting off on the route towards Khopoli.The rally was flagged off by Nitin Dossa, Chairman, Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), along with JK Tyre officials, with the atmosphere at NSCI alive well before engines fired.

Participants arrived in themed attire, vehicles adorned to match their chosen causes, and families and supporters lining the start, giving the occasion the feel of a festival.

The rally follows the Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) format, where precision, consistency, and teamwork take precedence over speed. Unlike conventional races, the TSD format rewards accuracy and strategic pacing as contestants navigate out of Mumbai onto the hilly roads, covering approximately 125 km before reaching the Novotel Imagicaa hotel, making it as much a test of strategy and precision as of driving skill.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director- Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “For over a decade, we have been committed to encouraging women’s participation in motorsport, and the JK Tyre–WIAA Women’s Car Rally to Valley stands as a testament to that vision. Now a marquee event, the rally celebrates the spirit of motorsport while championing important social causes. We are encouraged by the strong enthusiasm of the participants as we continue to build greater awareness around road safety.”

Organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), a 107-year-old non-profit organisation committed to safe mobility, road safety awareness, environmental sustainability, and policy advocacy, the rally has evolved beyond a competitive motorsport event into a vibrant platform celebrating womanhood and resilience, while amplifying the urgent need for women's safety on roads. This year's edition carried forward those values with renewed force, echoing the global road safety campaigns of #CommitToLife and #BeSafeBeStrong.

Over the years, JK Tyre has built a strong and consistent presence in Indian motorsport and has championed the cause of promoting women in motorsport through their various initiatives curated specially for women. The company's association with the WIAA Women's Car Rally to Valley reflects its belief that motorsport can be a powerful platform for change - both on and off the road.

--IANS

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