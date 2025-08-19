Why was Ozzy Osbourne documentary’s release pushed?

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) The documentary ‘Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home’ based on the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne has experienced a delay in its broadcast.

The title documenting the life of the Black Sabbath frontman was set to air on BBC One. However, it was pulled from the broadcaster’s schedule to respect his family’s wishes, reports ‘Variety’.

Though there was initially no reason given for pulling the documentary, a BBC spokesperson said that it was done at the request of the late singer’s family.

“Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film”, the spokesperson said. “The new (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly”.

The documentary was filmed over the past three years and was meant to be a “moving and inspirational account” of the legendary rocker’s last chapter, according to BBC News.

As per ‘Variety’, the documentary is produced by Expectation TV, and includes interviews with Osbourne as well as his wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly, and also detailed his journey to moving back to the U.K.

“This intimate film follows the final three years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in L.A. and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig”, the doc’s official synopsis reads.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76, just 17 days after playing his final concert in his hometown of Birmingham. The event ‘Back to the Beginning’ included performances by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath as well as tributes from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains and more. Due to his previous spinal injuries and Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy Osbourne remained seated for the event but otherwise appeared in good health.

--IANS

aa/