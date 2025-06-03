June 03, 2025 7:04 PM हिंदी

Don't use right to speech to hurt sentiments: Karnataka HC to Kamal Haasan

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reprimanded actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial remark on the origins of the Kannada language, questioning why the police should provide security for his mistake. "Don't use the Right to Speech to hurt sentiments," the court said.

The bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, made these observations while hearing a petition submitted by Kamal Haasan seeking security for the screening of his movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka's theatres and multiplexes.

Kamal Haasan had stirred controversy by stating that the Kannada language is derived from Tamil. He has also refused to apologise, despite widespread protests against him across the state.

The court asked Kamal Haasan's counsel to clarify the actor's stand regarding tendering an apology and adjourned the matter until 2.30 p.m.

The bench noted that a prominent person like C. Rajagopalachari had issued a similar statement in 1950 about the origins of the Kannada language and later apologised following protests, even though there was no commercial motive. "If such a big person can apologise, and a similar statement has been issued after 75 years, and there is a commercial motive..." the court observed.

"You want to make a profit from the people of Karnataka, and you also maintain that you won't apologise. Even I want to watch the movie, and because of the controversy, I am unable to watch it. If you do not want to apologise, leave it. Why do you want to release it here?" the court questioned.

"The cinema is made to make profits, and why should the police give protection for your mistake? The people are demanding an apology from you. You have not denied making the statement; you have agreed to have made the statement and are maintaining that you won't apologise," the court stated.

"One statement can resolve the issue, and you are not tendering an apology. If you are not apologising, why are you releasing it in Karnataka?" the court pulled up the actor.

The counsel for Kamal Haasan submitted that the actor has not insulted the language and made the statement with love.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Industries have commenced a meeting to decide on banning the release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' movie in the state.

Commenting on Kamal Haasan's issue, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday, "The state government is not taking any stand in this regard. Kamal is a popular actor. His love for Tamil is understandable, but he can't insult the Kannada language. It's not too late; he should apologise to the people of Karnataka by correcting his unwise behaviour."

--IANS

mka/dpb

