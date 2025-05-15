Why Shalini Passi feel like a 'child starting kindergarten'

May 15, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Shalini Passi, who gained widespread attention through her appearance on “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives,” is embracing her newfound fame with childlike excitement.

Reflecting on her entry into the spotlight, Passi described the experience as stepping into a whole new world, saying, “I feel like a child starting kindergarten.” When asked about the most rewarding aspect of her newfound fame after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi told IANS, “So, the most rewarding aspect is that it has opened up my desire to be a part of a new industry, which I know very little about. So, there's so much for me to learn and explore.”

“So, it's very exciting. It's like, you know, like a child going into, you know, a new school. So, I'm literally like in class nursery, kindergarten. So, waiting to explore and learn and experience the whole thing. So, that is what is exciting to me because it's also challenging. And so, it brings its own energy with it.”

The third season, rebranded as 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives,' marked Passi's streaming debut. The show, which premiered on October 18, 2024, highlighted the lives of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and newcomer Kalyani Saha Chawla, who joined the original cast.

Meanwhile, Shalini Passi is set to make her red-carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 with “Longitude 77.” Speaking about her debut at the prestigious event, she shared, “I am honored to represent Longitude 77 at such a prestigious global platform. This collaboration is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that India offers to the world on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. I look forward to being part of this celebration that bridges Indian creativity with global appreciation.”

