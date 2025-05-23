Why Janhvi Kapoor begged Rhea Kapoor not to ‘kill’ her

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) It’s not every day that Janhvi Kapoor’s candid side surfaces online, but her latest exchange with producer Rhea Kapoor did just that.

In her latest post on Instagram, the ‘Dhadak’ actress jokingly pleaded with Rhea Kapoor, saying, “Don’t kill me.” On Friday, Janhvi shared a couple of her stylish photos in a black outfit and captioned it, Ready for the Mumbai rains ( @rheakapoor don’t kill me for the caption).” In the images, she made a stylish statement in a chic black outfit that she paired with a hat and heels. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with a subtle makeup look and stud earrings.

In her next follow-up post, the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ actress dropped a series of her photos from Cannes 2025. In the images, Janhvi is seen posing with Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, and others. In some of the candid solo shots, the actress is seen striking different poses for the camera. Some photos feature Janhvi posing with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Sharing the images, Boney Kapoor’s daughter wrote in the caption, “A recap So grateful to have been a part of this journey, this story and this moment. With the best, most wholesome people #Cannes2025.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film “Homebound” earned a spot in the esteemed Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of the film’s screening, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, close friend Orry, and her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya touched down at the French Riviera to show their support. Cheerful photos of the group have surfaced online, capturing their joyous moments ahead of the big event.

Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, “Homebound” stood out as the sole Indian feature to be screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making its world premiere under the prestigious Un Certain Regard category. As per the latest update from Dharma Productions’ official X handle, the film was met with overwhelming appreciation, receiving a 9-minute standing ovation from a packed auditorium.

--IANS

ps/