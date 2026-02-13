BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence over Karnataka excise scam

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has questioned the silence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the alleged Rs 2,500 crore excise scam in the state.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, questioned Rahul Gandhi on Friday, "In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi delivers performance daily by waving certain files”, sweeping and wild allegations and declaring that the nation has been sold. He casts himself as the judge, jury and auditor of the Republic, accusing everyone else of compromise."

"But when the questions are about Karnataka, the performance stops," Ashoka chided.

"Serious allegations have surfaced regarding the functioning of the Excise Department in Karnataka. BJP Karnataka unit demanded a probe. The Congress-led government refused. And Rahul Gandhi - the self-appointed auditor of the Republic - has not uttered a single word," Ashoka pointed out and questioned his silence.

"Have CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar reduced Karnataka into a revenue outpost for the Congress High Command? Has governance been replaced by collections? Are excise decisions being shaped for public welfare or political funding?" Ashoka questioned.

"Rahul Gandhi alleges others are “selling” the country. Kannadigas are now asking: Who is bargaining away Karnataka’s interests? Karnataka deserves answers. The question remains: Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Karnataka’s Excise Files?" Ashoka questioned.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Congress-led government over the alleged Rs 2,500 crore excise department scam.

The party, while seeking action against Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur, also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

R. Ashoka, raising the issue on the floor of the Assembly, stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who often claims 'my life is an open book', what is the secret behind your silence despite such serious allegations and documentary evidence? When such large-scale illegalities are happening right under your nose, why are you remaining silent?"

"There is substantial evidence to support allegations of a huge scam amounting to as much as Rs 2,500 crore in the forced extortion being carried out from liquor shops in the name of 'monthly money'," Ashoka charged.

It can be noted that the excise department scam, in which three officers attached to the department, including an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner, were arrested, has taken a new twist with the BJP alleging the involvement of Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

The development has proved to be an embarrassment for the government.

A complaint has also been registered against Minister Thimmapur with the Karnataka Lokayukta. The BJP leaders have released purported audio clips in which an officer is allegedly heard demanding a cut for the minister.

--IANS

