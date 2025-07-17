Why Fatima Sana Shaikh calls working with Anurag Basu ‘mad and beautiful’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to give a glimpse into her filming experience with director Anurag Basu by sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video.

Reflecting on their collaboration, the actress described working with him as both “mad and beautiful,” capturing the unique energy and creative spark he brings to the set. The ‘Dangal’ actress posted a hilarious BTS clip from the sets of “Metro…In Dino,” where Fatima, along with Anurag Basu and the other cast and crew of the film, is seen dancing. The video also features the actress’ candid moments with co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal.

In one heartwarming moment, Aditya is seen smiling at the camera as Fatima playfully pulls his leg, capturing their fun camaraderie on set. Sharing this clip, the ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ actress wrote, “You have to work with dada to know how mad and beautiful it is to work with him.. Kaam toh kar rahe the, par usse zyaada masti! Abhi toh bohot saare photo aur video dumps aane waale hai. #metroindino ke. Abhi ke liye bas itna.”

Earlier, Ali Fazal had praised Anurag Basu and said that working with him was l like stepping into a musical dreamscape. “Working with Anurag Basu sir is like stepping into a musical dreamscape. There’s an unpredictable magic he brings to his films, and I’m thrilled to be part of that.”

“Metro…In Dino,” which delved into complex and modern relationships, starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. In the film, Ali was cast opposite Fatima.

The romantic musical drama was released in cinemas on July 4.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh recently appeared in the romantic drama “Aap Jaisa Koi” alongside R. Madhavan. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the movie premiered on Netflix on July 11.

