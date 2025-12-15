Why Farah Khan tells Kunickaa Sadanand it’s time to get a ‘new boyfriend’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently shared some amusing relationship advice with actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

In a lighthearted moment during her recent visit to Kunickaa's home for her fun YouTube series, Farah playfully suggested that it might be time for Kunickaa to get a new boyfriend.

The ace dancer made the remark after Kunickaa shared that being called a “control freak” by Farah on the reality show Bigg Boss 19 made her realize she had spent her entire life showering people with so much love that it often became suffocating. The actress added that once she stopped doing so, she felt much better afterwards.

Kunickaa also revealed that she broke down in tears when the filmmaker reprimanded her for her behavior on the reality show and referred to her as a “control freak.”

“I realized, Farah, that all my life I have put so much love into people that they suffocated. I decided to cut back. I realized you were right. Then I looked back at my relationships, whether with boyfriends or others.”

Hearing this, Farah jokingly remarked, “But now, it’s time to get a new boyfriend.” Sharing her story, the director also shared that she has become far less of a control freak in her personal life. Khan explained that after years of managing every detail on film sets, she now consciously allows her family the freedom to make their own choices. Farah added that this change has helped her maintain better balance and reduce stress at home.

“Even I used to be like that, but now, I've reduced it. Because on the set, there's a habit of controlling everyone. So, at home, I leave it. Let go. Sometimes, But I feel, now you're grown up enough to take your own decisions. And make your own mistakes. Exactly. Yeah. And now, I can't take stress. Otherwise, you get so spent. You're only stressed for life,” mentioned Farah.

--IANS

ps/