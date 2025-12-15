December 15, 2025 8:40 PM हिंदी

80th Western India Squash Tournament to commence on Wednesday

The 80th Western India Squash Tournament to commence on Wednesday at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Photo credit: CCI

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Monday announced the dates for the 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament, India’s oldest and longest-running squash competition, which began in 1943. The tournament will be played from December 17 to 21, 2025, across the iconic glass-backed courts of the CCI, Mumbai.

Organised under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and the Maharashtra Squash Racquets Association (MSRA), this year’s edition continues the club’s proud legacy of nurturing champions under the banner “CCI Squash – Home of Champions.”

The CCI Western India Squash Tournament has been a defining platform for generations of Indian squash talent. From early stalwarts like S. D. Bilimoria and Rajkumar Narpat Singh, to legendary champions Bhuwaneswari Kumari, Meherwan Daruwala, Adrian Ezra, and modern-day international stars such as Sourav Ghoshal, Joshna Chinappa, Siddharth Suchde, and Mahesh Mangaonkar, this tournament has mirrored the evolution of Indian squash.

The rise of multiple Indian players in the PSA World Top 100, including Sourav Ghoshal’s and Joshna Chinappa’s historic surge into the Top 10, underlines the event’s impact on India’s professional squash ecosystem, particularly its role in advancing world-class women athletes.

Darius Pandole, Championship Director & Vice-Chairperson, CCI Squash Sub-Committee: “This is not just a tournament, it is a living heritage of Indian squash. To celebrate the 80th edition is a privilege for all of us at CCI.

Set to make an appearance at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, the sport of squash is on a high in the country with a lot of success in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit. On Sunday, the country won the team title in the Squash World Cup in Chennai.

Tournament Details

* Dates: December 17–21, 2025

* Venue: CCI Squash Courts, Mumbai, India

* Courts: 6 fully equipped glass-backed courts

* Format (Juniors): Knockout rounds with playoffs for Top 8

* Age Categories: BU11, GU11, BU13, GU13, BU17, GU17, BU19, GU19, Men, Women, WO35, Pro-coach, MO35, MO40, MO50, MO55, MO60, MO65.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sivakarthikeyan has sung a rebel song in 'Parasakthi', discloses music director G V Prakash (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Sivakarthikeyan has sung a rebel song in 'Parasakthi', discloses music director G V Prakash

Meet the uncapped Indian players set to attract attention of the franchises at the auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League ((IPL) to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPCA

IPL 2026 Auction: Meet the uncapped Indian players set to attract attention of the franchises

Actor Sree Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam'(Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Sree Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam'; film to hit screens in February

RBI holds 879.6 tonnes of gold as prices surge amid global uncertainty

RBI holds 879.6 tonnes of gold as prices surge amid global uncertainty

Karan Johar pens an emotional parting note for DCA partner Bunty Sajdeh: 'Will always be a brother by his side'

Karan Johar pens an emotional parting note for DCA partner Bunty Sajdeh: 'Will always be a brother by his side'

BB19's Farrhana Bhatt & Kunickaa Sadanand’s Son Ayaan Lall steal the spotlight with their intense 'eye-contact' dance

BB19's Farrhana Bhatt & Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall steal the spotlight with their intense 'eye-contact' dance

MTNL approves sale of Bandra Kurla residential block to NABARD for over Rs 350 crore

MTNL approves sale of Bandra Kurla residential block to NABARD for over Rs 350 crore

US Embassy in Bangladesh issues security alert, says demonstrations can escalate into violence

US Embassy in Bangladesh issues security alert, says demonstrations can escalate into violence

Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, December 15, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab/Sansad TV)

‘PM Modi will return to power in 2029’: Deve Gowda on ‘vote chori’ row (Second Lead)

The 80th Western India Squash Tournament to commence on Wednesday at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Photo credit: CCI

80th Western India Squash Tournament to commence on Wednesday