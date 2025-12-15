US Embassy in Bangladesh issues security alert, says demonstrations can escalate into violence

Dhaka, Dec 15 (IANS) The US Embassy in Bangladesh issued a security alert on Monday, advising the US citizens in the country to practice vigilance and avoid demonstrations that can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The alert stated that political rallies and demonstrations may take place frequently as next parliamentary elections and a national referendum in Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2026.

"Bangladesh’s Election Commission announced that the next parliamentary election and a national referendum will occur simultaneously on February 12, 2026. Political rallies and demonstrations may become more frequent and intense as the election date approaches," The US Embassy in Bangladesh posted on X.

"US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Actions to Take: Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds. Avoid demonstrations," it added.

The statement comes days after Sharif Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming February elections, was shot in the head in full public view in Bijoynagar on December 12.

The attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at Hadi - spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, a radical platform in Bangladesh - who was riding a rickshaw in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in Dhaka.

He remains in a critical condition and is being flown to Singapore on Monday for advanced medical treatment.

The attack on Friday came hours after the country's Election Commission announced the poll schedule, stating that the 13th national parliamentary election, along with the July Charter referendum, will be held on February 12 next year.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin made the announcement in a pre-recorded address broadcast on state-owned Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar on December 11.

The election schedule sets December 29 as the deadline for submitting nomination papers, followed by scrutiny from December 30 to January 4. The final date for withdrawal of candidature is January 26, while the election campaign is set to begin on January 22, leading Bangladeshi media outlet United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

akl/as