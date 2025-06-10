June 10, 2025 8:16 PM हिंदी

Why cash compensation was given to Kumbh victims’ kin, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Why cash compensation was given to Kumbh victims’ kin, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, June 10 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday mounted attack on Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of misleading the public and concealing facts on the number of deaths that occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year and distribution of cash to the kin of victims who died in the stampede.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said the government’s response to the tragedy has been marked by lies, cover-ups, and a lack of accountability.

"37 vs 82. This is not just about hiding figures. It’s about lying on the floor of the House," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the state government was deliberately withholding the actual number of deaths and questioned the mysterious cash compensation that was reportedly distributed to some victims’ families.

"Why was cash given instead of formal, accountable compensation? Who authorised it? Where did the money come from -- and more importantly, where did it go when it wasn’t distributed?" he asked.

He raised a series of specific and pointed questions directed at the government.

"Under which rule or order was the decision taken to distribute cash? Who issued the instructions for this? Is there a written directive to support this action? Were there any irregularities or misuse of funds in this process? And who pressured officials to allegedly alter the cause of death on official records?" he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of engaging in “information management” to suppress the truth and control the narrative, but warned that such tactics would not work for long.

“This is not the end, it is just the beginning of uncovering the truth -- a truth that will peel away every layer of lies, remove every mask, and expose every act of deception,” he said.

He also took aim at BJP leaders more broadly, saying they have become "drunk on power".

"They are sitting atop a mountain of falsehoods and claiming moral authority. But even their own people who peddle fake data are now being exposed," he said.

--IANS

skp/vd

LATEST NEWS

Siddhesh Lad and Rohan Raje power Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals past Eagle Thane Strikers into the final of

T20 Mumbai League: Siddhesh Lad, Rohan Raje power Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals into final

Anupam Kher bumps into Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna during his flight to Mumbai

Anupam Kher bumps into Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna during his flight to Mumbai

Don't think it as conflict between India and Pakistan, it is India vs 'Terroristan': EAM Jaishankar

Don't think it as conflict between India and Pakistan, it is India vs 'Terroristan': EAM Jaishankar

Aryam Meshram and Sanjay Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win over Orange Tigers in Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: VCA

Vidarbha Pro T20: Meshram, Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win

FM Sitharaman calls for speeding up refunds of unclaimed amounts in financial sector

FM Sitharaman calls for speeding up refunds of unclaimed amounts in financial sector

Sagar Bhatia makes everyone grove during his homecoming Delhi concert

Sagar Bhatia makes everyone grove during his homecoming Delhi concert

Bhopal Leopards' owner confident as the franchise seeks Madhya Pradesh League glory.

Bhopal Leopards' owner confident as the franchise seeks Madhya Pradesh League glory

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

Jobe Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal. Photo credit: Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Wiaan Mulder to continue at No. 3 as South Africa announce playing XI for the World Test Championships (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

WTC final: Wiaan Mulder to continue at No. 3 as SA announce playing XI