Congress not anxious about leadership change in K’taka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that his party is not “anxious” about the leadership change in the state.

“Why are you worried about our situation? Congress is not anxious about leadership change in the state. The Chief Minister has responded to your questions,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Asked about Siddaramaiah’s remark that Shivakumar has the support of only a few MLAs, he replied, "I am the state president of the party. I will do whatever the party decides. I saw the CM’s statement. Since he has responded to your questions, it is not appropriate for me to speak on the same matter again. Nor is it appropriate for you to keep asking questions about it."

When asked about the speculation that many want him to become Chief Minister, Shivakumar responded, "Just like many of you have your own aspirations, others too have theirs. Those who have spoken have already answered the questions. I have nothing to say at this point."

On his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said, "We discussed giving positions to our workers. All MLAs shared their views. Those who have worked hard for the party organisation at the taluk and district levels, and those to whom we have given commitments, should be accommodated. This process has reached its final stage. We will send the proposal again to Delhi for approval."

On meeting the union ministers, Shivakumar said that the Delhi visit regarding irrigation projects was largely fruitful and that the Centre has responded positively to Karnataka’s plea on the Yettinahole project.

"We met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil and discussed the issuance of a notification on the Krishna Tribunal verdict and held talks on the appraisal report of the Mekedatu project. We also met Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and held discussions on the Kalasa-Banduri issue," he said.

"I have also spoken to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi regarding this matter. He advised reconciliation between the two states. We have already approached the Supreme Court, and there are some technical aspects involved. We told them that the show-cause notice issued by Goa is not appropriate and discussed it with legal experts," he said.

When asked about the opposition to the construction of a dam at Lakkenahalli under the Yettinahole project, he said, "Whether it's roads or dams, every project faces opposition. But we must ensure the drinking water supply. This water has to be stored somewhere. Not just at Lakkenahalli, we had also considered some areas in Koratagere. It's not possible to precisely predict how water will flow. I will discuss this with Parameshwara and bring it up in the next cabinet meeting."

--IANS

mka/dan

