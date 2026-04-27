Who was LeT operative Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, close aide of Hafiz Saeed killed in Pak

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, described as a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by unidentified gunmen in what investigators are treating as a targeted killing, adding to a pattern of attacks on militants in the country since 2023.

Afridi was reportedly ambushed by gunmen who fired multiple rounds, leaving him with no chance to escape. He was considered a key link in LeT operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was said to have maintained close ties with Hafiz Saeed.

LeT, co-founded by Saeed, is a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organisation designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council and countries including India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Recent months have seen a series of similar attacks on known militants in Pakistan. Afridi’s killing is part of a broader trend since 2023, during which several high-profile figures linked to banned outfits have been targeted. Reports indicate that multiple individuals associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed in 2026 alone.

Amir Hamza, another founding member of LeT, was recently injured after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on his car in Lahore. According to the US Treasury Department, Hamza, a member of LeT’s Central Advisory Committee, maintained links with other organisations under Saeed’s direction. He also led an LeT-linked charity and was associated with a trust headed by Saeed.

Last month, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s elder brother, Muhammad Tahir Anwar, was reported to have died in Pakistan under circumstances described as unclear. He was said to have been associated with JeM's activities.

In March last year, another Saeed aide, Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified individuals in Pakistan’s Jhelum district. He was described as a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and was linked to attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Sheikh Jaleel-ur-Rahman, Secretary of the United Jihad Council, was found dead under unclear circumstances in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since 2023, Pakistan has witnessed multiple killings of individuals linked to militant groups, with incidents reported across cities such as Lahore, Karachi and others. The frequency and spread of these attacks suggest a pattern, though the exact causes -- including possible internal rivalries or other factors -- remain unclear.

Afridi's killing is likely to impact LeT’s network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even as the continuing incidents highlight security concerns and the presence of militant networks across different regions of Pakistan.

--IANS

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