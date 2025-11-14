November 14, 2025 10:28 PM हिंदी

Who rose, who sank: Decoding the power shift in Bihar’s 2025 mandate

Who rose, who sank: Decoding the power shift in Bihar’s 2025 mandate

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards one of its most decisive victories in two decades as counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Having crossed the 200-seat mark in the 243-member House, the NDA has not only consolidated its position but also surpassed its strong 2010 performance.

Here is a look at the major winners and losers:

Big Winners

Nitish Kumar

After nearly two decades in power, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has successfully overcome anti-incumbency pressures. His Janata Dal (United) is leading in over 80 seats, contributing significantly to the NDA’s sweeping mandate.

The outcome secures Kumar a fifth term as Chief Minister and halts the Opposition’s attempt -- especially that of Tejashwi Yadav -- to project a “youth versus experience” narrative in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan

One of the biggest comeback stories of this election is Chirag Paswan. After winning only one seat in 2020, his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) converted its nearly 6 per cent vote share into a remarkable performance, winning 22 of the 29 seats it contested.

A strong consolidation of the Paswan vote, coupled with Chirag's appeal among Dalits and young voters, has significantly boosted his political stature within the NDA.

Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has delivered another strong performance in the Seemanchal region, a pocket where it has steadily expanded influence.

AIMIM won five seats -- Jokihat (Araria), Kochadhaman (Kishanganj), Amour (Purnea), Bahadurganj and Baisi (Purnea). These are the same constituencies it had secured in the 2020 elections, reflecting a firm hold on its support base.

HAM and RLM

Smaller NDA allies have punched above their weight. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi won five of the six seats it contested, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) of Upendra Kushwaha led in four seats.

The strong performance of these partners played a crucial role in the NDA crossing the 200-seat threshold.

Big Losers

Tejashwi’s RJD

Despite being projected as the Opposition’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav failed to convert anti-incumbency into electoral gains -- even though he comfortably retained his Raghopur seat.

The RJD’s tally of just 25 seats is slightly better than its performance in 2010, when it won only 22 seats.

After gaining momentum in 2020, the party’s slide in 2025 dealt a major setback to Tejashwi’s political career.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress

The Congress once again failed to make an impact in Bihar, ending with single-digit seats.

Despite Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, allegations of “vote chori,” and criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the party struggled to connect with voters.

This outcome continues the decline seen in 2020, when the Congress contested 70 seats but won just 19, weakening the Mahagathbandhan’s prospects.

This time it contested 61 seats and has won three, and is ahead in three only.

Prashant Kishor

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor, who is credited with helping several political parties win elections, finds himself among the most prominent losers.

Despite a two-year padyatra and high visibility, his Jan Suraaj platform failed to register any electoral impact -- polling fewer votes than NOTA in several seats.

His development-centric pitch failed to resonate, and his choice not to contest seats created confusion about the movement’s direction.

Mukesh Sahani

Projected as a key player in the Seemanchal region, Mukesh Sahani -- named a deputy CM face of the Mahagathbandhan after hard negotiations -- failed to deliver. His Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) could not convert caste-based mobilisation into tangible gains.

The Nishad (fisherman) vote, which he sought to consolidate, appears to have swung decisively toward the NDA, attracted by targeted welfare assurances.

--IANS

skp/dan

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

32-ball ton, 297 on board -- Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate the UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener in Doha on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

32-ball ton, 297 on board: Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

BJP workers wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the party’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections at Balurghat in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Friday, November 14, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Bihar results: NDA dominates Vaishali, wins 6 of 7 seats

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin

‘Viral sensation’ & Aamir Khan's co-star from TZP, Girija Oak expresses grave concern over her picture being morphed

‘Viral sensation’ & Aamir Khan's co-star from TZP, Girija Oak expresses grave concern over her picture being morphed

Maintaining goodwill is India’s true nature: Mohan Bhagwat

Maintaining goodwill is India’s true nature: Mohan Bhagwat

Glenn Maxwell likely to be released, Mayank could be retained as retention deadline day nears in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

IPL 2026 retentions: Maxwell likely to be released, Mayank could be retained as deadline day nears

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan break into ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance, make fans nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan break into ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance, make fans nostalgic

PM Modi: Bihar victory paves way to uproot 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal

PM Modi: Bihar victory paves way to uproot 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal