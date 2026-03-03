America will win, Iran defeated: White House to GOP lawmakers

Washington, March 3 (IANS) The White House told Republican lawmakers on that “America will win” and that “the terrorist Iranian regime will be defeated,” as it defended President Donald Trump’s decision to launch major combat operations against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury.”

In an eight-page guidance circulated to lawmakers, the administration said Trump had ordered “major combat operations against the Iranian Regime” with clear and achievable goals.

The stated objectives include: “Destroy their missiles, and raze their missile industry to the ground. Annihilate their Navy.” The document also says the operation seeks to ensure “the regime’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilise the region or the world and attack our forces,” and to guarantee that Iran can “NEVER obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Framing the action as long overdue, the White House said: “President Trump should be commended for killing terrorists and finally having the courage to do what American presidents for nearly 50 years have all contemplated but failed to execute.”

It added: “America will win – the terrorist Iranian regime will be defeated.”

The guidance argues that Iran has posed a sustained threat to the United States. “Iran has been threatening to destroy the United States and harm the American people for 47 years,” it states, calling Tehran “the number one state-sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

The document says Trump had previously sought a negotiated settlement but that Iran “REFUSED to make a deal, despite months of extensive talks and good faith efforts.”

In an initial statement to the nation, Trump said: “A short time ago, the United States Military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American People by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

He warned Tehran of further consequences. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Addressing concerns about the scope of the campaign, the White House said: “These are targeted, major combat operations. A long and drawn-out war is not the President’s intention.” It noted that Trump has estimated the operation will last “approximately 4-5 weeks.”

The administration confirmed that “a congressional notification was given prior to the attacks,” and that Secretary Rubio briefed the bipartisan “Gang of 8.”

The White House said the legal justification for the strike rests on “Article II of the Constitution,” under which the President serves as Commander-in-Chief.

US-Iran tensions have simmered for decades, rooted in the 1979 hostage crisis and subsequent proxy conflicts across the Middle East. Washington has long maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is a bipartisan national security priority.

The launch of Operation Epic Fury marks one of the most direct US military actions against Iran in recent history, with the administration framing it as an effort to end what it describes as a nearly five-decade threat to American lives and interests.

--IANS

lkj/rs