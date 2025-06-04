June 04, 2025 11:56 PM हिंदी

Which one of mom Sridevi's movies is Janhvi Kapoor obsessing over these days

Which one of mom Sridevi's movies is Janhvi Kapoor obsessing over these days

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is obsessing over one of her mother Sridevi's old movies these days - "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari". 

Sharing her fixation with the film, Janhvi revealed that she caught the re-released print of the drama a few days back and was completely taken aback by the magic created by the team on screen.

The 'Bawaal' actress penned on her IG, "Obsessed with this jacket!!!! Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!! I had the pleasure of rewatching the rereleased print a couple days back and was reminded of the magic created by the whole team..."

Lauding the lead pair - Sridevi and Chiranjeevi, Janhvi added, "Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute @chiranjeevikonidela sir and his inimitable humor, bravado and swagger and both of them together... Raghavendra sir's vision Amrish Puri sir...the music, sets, costumes, story!!! All the actors!!!!!"

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari", the makers re-released the project in theatres on May 9.

Calling the revival of the film a gift to cinema lovers, Janhvi penned, "The revival of this new print couldn’t have been executed by more able hands and is a gift to cinema lovers today, it felt like a visual spectacle that would give our contemporary films a run for their money. Thank you for this @swapnaduttchalasani @vyjayanthimovies @nag_ashwin Cinema at its peak #JVAS #jagadeekaveeruduatilokasundari."

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the movie shares the tale of a man who finds a ring with great power, however, the goddess who lost the ring is in search of it to return to her world.

Released on 9 May 1990, "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari" became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the time.

Work-wise, Janhvi Kapoor is waiting for the release of some promising dramas such as "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Varun Dhawan, and "Param Sundari", alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal meets top Italian CEOs, highlights ‘India opportunity’

Piyush Goyal meets top Italian CEOs, highlights ‘India opportunity’

Anushka Sharma expresses grief on Bengaluru stampede

Anushka Sharma expresses grief on Bengaluru stampede

This a very tragic and unfortunate incident, says IPL chairman after stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

This a very tragic and unfortunate incident, says IPL chairman after stampede at RCB function

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Bilawal Bhutto’s statement ‘foolish’

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Bilawal Bhutto’s statement ‘foolish’

NC treating Kashmiris with callousness: Sajad Lone

NC treating Kashmiris with callousness: Sajad Lone

Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semifinals of the Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Legends Championship: Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semis

DGCA pulls up Turkish Airlines over several safety violations

DGCA pulls up Turkish Airlines over multiple safety violations

Team Tharoor begins grueling day of diplomacy in US capital to push anti-terror message (Photos courtesy Shashi Tharoor X handle)

Team Tharoor begins grueling day of diplomacy in US capital to push anti-terror message

Hina Khan, husband Rocky sign first project post wedding, all set to appear in new show

Hina Khan, husband Rocky sign first project post wedding, all set to appear in new show

Sairaj Patil steals spotlight after Suryakumar Yadav show on opening day of Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Sairaj steals spotlight after SKY show on opening day (Ld)