3rd T20I: Not out of form, but definitely out of runs, says Suryakumar Yadav

Dharamsala, Dec 14 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted he is searching for runs to flow from his bat, but insisted he remains confident in being back to his pristine touch and breaking a lean patch.

In India’s seven-wicket win over South Africa at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday, Suryakumar fell for 12, just before the hosts completed the chase with 25 balls to spare and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“The thing is, I’ve been batting beautifully in the nets. I’m trying everything that’s in my control and when the game comes, when the runs have to come, they’ll definitely come. But yes, I’m looking for runs, not out of form, but definitely out of runs,” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about the team’s turnaround after a 51-run defeat in New Chandigarh, Suryakumar stressed on the importance of returning to fundamentals in preparation for Sunday’s clash.

“I think this sport teaches you a lot of things. How you come back into the series is more important and we did the same thing — we wanted to go back to basics, do the same things we were doing in Cuttack, and the results were on our side. See, there was a lot of learning from the game we played in Chandigarh.”

He credited the bowlers’ preparation and discipline in friendly bowling conditions for setting up a comfortable victory in Dharamsala. “The bowlers sat together, we had a good team meeting as well. We came for practice sessions and tried to do the same things we did in Cuttack. We went back to basics. We didn’t try to do a lot of different things, but I think the basics were very important at that time.”

A win in Lucknow on Wednesday will give India the series win. “I think we’ll enjoy it tonight. We’ll enjoy the win tonight. We’ll sit down tomorrow when we reach Lucknow and then see what happened in this game and talk about that,” concluded Suryakumar.

3rd T20I: Pitched ball in right areas, tried to get as much help from the wicket, says Arshdeep

3rd T20I: Got to give credit to India's bowling, says Markram after seven-wicket defeat

Manipur BJP legislators meet in Delhi, discuss peace process in violence-hit state

3rd T20I: Not out of form, but definitely out of runs, says Suryakumar Yadav

From Clyde to Calcutta: How Scottish merchants forced open the gates of India's trade (From the Archives)

SC advises hybrid hearings as Delhi-NCR air quality turns 'very poor'

Ed Sheeran takes savage swipe at dancing reality show

3rd T20I: Abhishek, Varun power India to seven-wicket win over SA, take 2-1 lead (Ld)

3rd T20I: Bowlers and Abhishek power India to seven-wicket win over SA

No 'vote chori', only Rahul Gandhi's wisdom has been stolen': Acharya Pramod Krishnam

