New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly questioned India's playing XI after the draw in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

India posted a record 720/9d in the first innings on a placid Basin Reserve surface, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both smashing centuries and others contributing well to build a 352-run lead.

However, New Zealand managed to draw the Test, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips dropping anchor to help the home side reach 239/5 after 120 overs before the players agreed to settle for a draw.

Ganguly praised the Indian team for their performances in the preceding white-ball series and the batters for their performance in the Wellington Test, but questioned the absence of a specialist spinner in the Playing XI. "India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win Test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in Test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder .. BCCI, where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar," Ganguly wrote on X.

India released Kuldeep Yadav from their Test squad ahead of the Wellington match and added pacer Gurnoor Brar to the side. Kuldeep had played the fourth ODI against New Zealand and was later released to play domestic cricket. He was also seen turning out for UP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali match against Jharkhand on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manav Suthar was not selected for the New Zealand tour, and he is also plying his trade for Rajasthan in the SMAT 2026.

India had the option of going with Ravindra Jadeja, but instead chose Washington Sundar for the Wellington game. Although the off-spinner dismissed Devon Conway in the second innings, the largely lifeless wicket did not assist the Indian bowlers, nor did it suit the New Zealand bowlers.

Speaking on the decision to go with Sundar, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted that New Zealand's left-heavy batting order called for an off-spinner.

"Because there are four left-handers, an off-spinner was picked. Not only the first innings, but there’s the second innings too. So keeping all that in mind, the decision was made…And he (Washington) can also bat well. Jaddu is obviously an unbelievable all-rounder; he has done so well. But at the time, if you feel for this match this is a better combination (you go with it, so) we went with this combination," Kotak had said recently.

--IANS

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