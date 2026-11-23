Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani reacted to Ravi Kishan's famous dialogue, ‘Money follows my brother’, which has been going viral on social media. A lot of memes have also been made about this.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tanuj admitted that, according to him, the statement made by Ravi Kishan holds some truth, as if you chase excellence, money eventually comes your way.

He was asked, "Recently, the statement ‘Money follows my brother’ became quite popular. What is your take on it?"

Tanuj told IANS that he loves Ravi Kishen. Sharing how a simple statement turned into a meme, he said, "He is a boss, and I absolutely adore him."

Tanuj added, "It was a simple statement that he made, which eventually became a meme. Everyone laughed about it, but there is some truth to it. If you work hard, put all your energy into your work and focus on improving your craft, money will eventually follow. That is absolutely true."

Work-wise, Tanuj is part of the show, ‘Paisa, Pyaar Aur Power’. Shedding light on his character, Shivam Thakur, Tanuj clarified that he considers him to be neither a villain nor a hero.

"There are several instances where he could have chosen to do the right thing, but instead, he decides to take another route to reach the top. So, he is definitely a morally grey character," he explained.

Sharing the artistic implication of the character like this, he added, "Honestly, as an actor, I really enjoy playing such characters because they have different shades. That is how life is as well. It is not as if someone is completely innocent or entirely evil. We all have both good and bad within us. It becomes interesting when you get the opportunity to portray such characters in different situations. This role was also quite challenging because we had very little time. We had to shoot almost 60–70 episodes in just four to five days."

--IANS

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