Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, has launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in the state, alleging that governance has deteriorated, public grievances are not being addressed and people are increasingly missing the welfare schemes introduced during his tenure. He also said that the BJP government at the Centre should listen to the Opposition and then take its decisions and that is how democracy should function.

He added that repeated personal attacks have created an atmosphere in which the Opposition is being treated as an enemy. He also said the BJP government had discontinued or weakened several Congress-era schemes without introducing comparable initiatives of its own, leading to growing public dissatisfaction in Rajasthan.

In an interview with IANS, Gehlot also expressed confidence in the Congress’ prospects following its performance in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, attributing the outcome to public anger against the BJP government, the popularity of the previous Congress government’s schemes and unity within the party.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: Congress has registered a decisive victory in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections. How do you view this victory?

Ashok Gehlot: There are three important factors. First, at the national level, the stand taken by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the way they are fighting both inside and outside Parliament have created a strong impact. They have raised important issues such as vote theft, inflation and unemployment. The continuous struggle, the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan and the march by Members of Parliament before that, sent out a strong message. For the first time, MPs were detained, and Rahul Gandhi himself was detained. This created a certain aura across the country.

That is why Rahul Gandhi said that this victory in Rajasthan belongs to the villages. It is not limited to the villages of Rajasthan, the message has reached villages across the country. That message has travelled far and wide, and we have benefited from it.

Second, people have started remembering the schemes introduced by our previous government because the new government discontinued, weakened and dismantled them. It has not even introduced any substantial new schemes of its own. In other words, the very idea of social welfare has been weakened. People are angry because they have lost the benefits they were receiving from our schemes. They remember those initiatives because they had directly benefited from them.

The third factor was unity. From the beginning, we maintained that the Congress in Rajasthan was united and would remain united. I had told the media the same thing, and we demonstrated it. We sat together, held discussions, organised everyone, appointed observers and continuously monitored the election process.

As a result, the message that reached the public was that the BJP was making false promises and doing little work. People believe that development work is not happening and corruption has increased. Grievances are not being addressed. Even BJP leaders have started saying that their own government is not listening to them and that their work is not getting done.

In fact, several BJP leaders have told people that their work was done more effectively during the previous Congress government than under their own government. All these factors have damaged the BJP government’s image among the people.

IANS: People often approach you at traffic signals and other public places, expressing their desire to see your government return to power. Do you think the Panchayat election results and growing public support have strengthened the prospects of your becoming Chief Minister for a fourth time?

Ashok Gehlot: This discussion has been going on continuously. People keep raising slogans about a Gehlot government returning for another term. I am aware of this. Sometimes I even ask people not to raise such slogans because two or three years are still left before the elections. The decision is the responsibility of the high command, not ours. It has never happened in the history of state politics, including within the Congress, that we ourselves decide who will become the Chief Minister and who will not. The decision is always taken after the elections.

After the elections, observers appointed by the high command assess the situation, including public opinion and the views of MLAs. The party takes a considered decision after keeping its larger interests paramount. Nobody should have any objection to that process. If the decision does not go in my favour tomorrow, why should I object? That should be my attitude, and that is genuinely how I feel. Whatever decision the high command takes must be acceptable to all of us. Our biggest challenge is that democracy in the country is under threat. We must consider how we can contribute through our party to addressing this challenge. That should be our foremost objective.

IANS: When you step out in public, people often surround you and express their desire to see your government return, saying that it was a government that worked for the poor. How do you interpret these public sentiments?

Ashok Gehlot: We understand the sentiments of the people. Those of us involved in politics remain among the public, so we understand the prevailing mood. Everyone is aware of what is happening on the ground. Keeping that atmosphere in mind, we are all working together. We want to win the elections. For us, victory is the most important thing. Instead of focussing on an individual, we must work out how the Congress can win. Only then will we be able to achieve victory. And only then will Rajasthan be able to contribute towards confronting the challenges facing the country. I hope Rajasthan will take the lead in bringing about change in the country.

The Assembly elections will be held in December 2028, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May 2029. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the NDA government will be wiped out across the country. People have become deeply unhappy with the BJP. They made numerous promises, including bringing back black money, providing two crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every person’s bank account, doubling farmers’ income and ushering in ‘achhe din’. The BJP has forgotten all these promises and no longer even talks about them. But these promises remain in the people’s minds, and the public will respond in 2029.

IANS: The BJP frequently targets Rahul Gandhi, particularly over his foreign visits. Why do you think the party continues to focus its attacks on him?

Ashok Gehlot: Since Rahul Gandhi entered politics, the BJP and RSS have been targeting him. They are politically shrewd people and understand that the Gandhi family’s aura in the country keeps the Congress united.

For the past 35 years, no member of this family has held any major constitutional position. Nobody from the family has become Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Union Minister during this period. Despite that, the party remains united around the family’s leadership.

Sonia Gandhi served as Congress President for more than 20 years, becoming the longest-serving party president in its history. There must be something about the family’s sacrifices for the country. During the freedom struggle, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spent 10 years in prison. The prisons of that era were very different from those of today. If we spend even seven days in jail, we return saying that we have been to prison and proudly describe ourselves as political prisoners. We talk about it as an achievement. But Pandit Nehru spent 10 years in jail, sometimes for two years, two-and-a-half years or three years at a stretch.

After Independence, he became the country’s first Prime Minister. The foundation on which India stands today was laid during his leadership. Numerous institutions were established, including steel plants, major dams, AIIMS, IIMs and IITs. There is a long list of contributions.

Yet, the BJP has tried to malign Pandit Nehru's legacy. How can this be called dynastic politics? Votes are cast secretly. There are crores of people in the country. Why do so many people continue to support this family if there is nothing behind its political standing? Therefore, these allegations made by the BJP and RSS do not hold much significance among the people.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent around 25 years in politics. You also served as Chief Minister for three terms. Do you see any particular political quality in him that you appreciate, or areas where you believe he has fallen short?

Ashok Gehlot: Becoming Prime Minister is certainly a very big achievement, and he has attained that position. However, before his election campaign, a conspiracy was created in the country. Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev were brought into the picture, and through them, a message was spread that the UPA government was the most corrupt government in the country. Allegations were made about the 2G spectrum and the coal allocation controversy, with claims of scams worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the coal allocation case. Who made the claim of Rs 1.7 lakh crore? People believed these allegations. Some of our allies and ministers went to jail. Kanimozhi went to jail, and A. Raja also went to jail. Eventually, everyone was cleared of the allegations.

But after our government lost power, nobody talks about those cases anymore. Even the BJP does not mention them. Who had brought Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev into this campaign? It was the RSS and the BJP. They used them to create that atmosphere and eventually won the elections. After that, Modi conducted a very effective campaign and completely tarnished our image.

They coined terms such as ‘Pink Revolution’ and made allegations about the export of beef and meat from the country. But today, meat exports have increased several times over. Is anyone questioning BJP about it? These were the tactics that helped Modi become Prime Minister. He is certainly very skilled at public speaking. He knows how to speak and has managed his image both within the country and internationally. In a certain manner, he has managed to keep things going, and his political approach has worked for him.

During the next government as well, the slogan of the Trump government was raised. Our Prime Minister went to the United States and campaigned for the President…That is the kind of politics he has pursued. However, Rahul Gandhi is fighting this battle on the basis of truth. He is fighting fearlessly and with conviction. He can go to any extent for the country and its people.

IANS: You have worked closely with Sonia Gandhi, and your association with her has also found mention in her book. Is there any particular episode or aspect of her political journey that you feel should have been included but was left out?

Ashok Gehlot: My response is that whatever issues have been mentioned in the book have been included after careful consideration, and whatever has not been mentioned has also been left out after careful thought. A book can easily run into 500 or even 1,000 pages. The Gandhi family’s history is so extensive that if Sonia Gandhi’s entire journey were to be covered, several volumes of 1,000 pages each would be required to document her biography. That is simply not possible in one book. She has written it after carefully considering what should be included.

IANS: You have served as Chief Minister of Rajasthan, while Vasundhara Raje and the current Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, have also led the state with different administrative styles. How do you compare their leadership and governance?

Ashok Gehlot: I have had significant differences with Vasundhara Raje. During her first five-year term, we did not even speak to each other. However, there is a world of difference between her working style and that of the present Chief Minister. She had also served as a Union Minister and gained considerable administrative experience. She used that experience in Rajasthan as well. She campaigned against us, won the elections and ran the government with a firm hand. She kept the bureaucracy under control, perhaps even excessively so.

There were even instances of bureaucrats falling ill during her meetings because of the way she conducted them. She governed in her own style and did so firmly. There is no doubt about that.

Bhajanlal Sharma, on the other hand, did not have much administrative experience. That is why I thought it appropriate to share some of my experience with him. I spoke to him sincerely, with the intention of helping him benefit from my experience. Even today, I have no personal complaints against him because he is the Chief Minister of our state. We have been taught from the beginning that the Governor and the Chief Minister must always be respected. That is why I extended Diwali greetings to him.

However, when it comes to governance, there seems to be no government functioning effectively. Even bureaucrats are saying this. Members of his own party are also saying it privately. The public is complaining that its grievances are not being addressed and that development work is not happening. There is no proper governance.

Bhajanlal Sharma got an opportunity to lead the state, and he should have used it to move Rajasthan forward. Why did he go abroad so early in his tenure? Rajasthan exists only on paper when it comes to such initiatives. You organised an event and then announced that it would be held every year. What was the need for such an event for the Rajasthan diaspora? There was no need for it. If such an initiative brings investment and creates employment, there is no problem with organising it. But if it does not deliver results, what is the point? Even in the case of such investment summits, only around 10 per cent to 12 per cent of the announced investment actually materializes. Even in Gujarat, it is difficult to achieve more than 10 to 15 per cent. You have spent crores of rupees on advertisements and organising these events. According to the figures released by the government itself, around Rs 100 crore was spent on advertisements and organising the event. But what benefit has the state actually received?

IANS: You have also played an organisational role in Uttar Pradesh and worked towards strengthening the Congress there. With Assembly elections approaching, do you think the party should contest independently or enter into an alliance?

Ashok Gehlot: The immediate challenge before us is to protect democracy in the country. The government wants to get legislation passed in Parliament and take control of delimitation. It wants to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850, increase seats in the states and raise their strength by half, or around 51 per cent, in the name of women’s reservation. They also talk about 'One Nation, One Election'. But they are not involving the country, the public or the Opposition in these decisions. These are extremely important decisions on which the Opposition may offer suggestions that even the government could agree with. The biggest principle of democracy is how you involve the Opposition in decision-making. But they are not involving us in 'One Nation, One Election', delimitation or the increase in reserved seats.

Instead, they are calling individual political parties for discussions. Why not convene an all-party meeting and hold proper consultations? Ultimately, you have the majority and can take the decision. But when you avoid such consultations and look for alternative ways, people become suspicious.

The same thing happened with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). If Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had convened an all-party meeting and discussed the issue, saying that there were duplicate names, names of deceased people and people who had shifted elsewhere, and asking everyone what should be done, the Opposition could have given its suggestions. The SIR could have been conducted collectively, and there would have been no complaints. But because their intentions and policies are questionable, this entire situation has arisen. Today, people across villages in the country are criticising Gyanesh Kumar. Why has the situation reached this stage? It is because of the mistakes made by the government.

Coming to the larger question, if Narendra Modi had shown magnanimity after becoming Prime Minister and respected Pandit Nehru instead of conspiring to malign his legacy, the political atmosphere in the country would have been very different. If he had maintained a better understanding with the Opposition and respected its role in democracy, and if he had avoided personal remarks against Sonia Gandhi and other leaders, PM Modi would have attained a much higher stature as a statesman.

The atmosphere of hostility between the ruling party and the Opposition has created tension in the country. This is not in the national interest. The government should listen to the Opposition and then take its decisions. That is how democracy should function. The country is suffering because of this failure.

There is so much fear and distrust that industrialists, traders and ordinary citizens hesitate even to speak openly or meet face-to-face. People wonder whether their telephone conversations are being tapped. Such a level of mistrust has developed towards the NDA government. It is because of the government’s own conduct. Nobody knows what will happen now or how the ruling party and the Opposition will come closer again. If an initiative has to be taken, it is the responsibility of the ruling party to take the first step.

If you have made mistakes, you should feel sorry for them. Saying 'sorry' is not a sign of weakness; it demonstrates magnanimity. But repeated personal attacks have created an atmosphere in which the Opposition is being treated as an enemy. This has happened for the first time in the country since Independence. Vajpayee ji was there, Deve Gowda ji was there, Gujral ji was there, and many others have served as well. But such an atmosphere was never created.

--IANS

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