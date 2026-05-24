When Zeenat Aman advocated for live in relationships

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has always been someone known to speak her mind, no matter how controversial the topic. During her appearance on the renowned chat show, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal", she had expressed her support for live-in relationships.

Sharing her marriage plans with host Simi Garewal, Zeenat had said, "I don't think I will ever get married again. And I definitely won't have any more children."

When asked if she was happy being single, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress pointed out that one does not need to be married in order to avoid being single. She stated that one can also enjoy a meaningful relationship with someone without being married.

"Am I happy being single. See, you have to qualify being single as opposed to being married. You can have a relationship without being married. I never want to get married again," she had explained.

Zeenat further shared how nothing in life is permanent, and that the most dependable relationship one can have is with oneself.

"With my mother's passing, and with Mazhar's (Khan) passing, he was a young man, 42 years old, when he died. What is permanent in this life? There's nothing that's permanent. Why should we assume that any relationship is going to be permanent? Your children are not yours. They're going to grow up and go away and have their own lives."

"I think that there is more respect in a relationship when it is not bound by, you know, signatures and tradition and laws and rules. You are with each other because you want to be and because you choose to be, not because you have to be. And there's no question of taking each other for granted. I think that's what happened to me in my marriage. I was completely taken for granted," she concluded.

--IANS

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