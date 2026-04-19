When Waheeda Rehman shared if Guru Dutt was ahead of his time

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman talked about the celebrated filmmaker and actor, Guru Dutt, during her appearance on the popular chat show "Rendezvous With Simi Garewal".

Turning back the clock, when host Simi Garewal asked Waheeda Rehman if Guru Dutt was ahead of his time, the veteran actress shared that while his movies 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' were considered a little advanced, "Pyaasa" ended up working at the box office despite having no expectations.

Simi was heard saying during the episode, "Some historians say that Guru Dutt came into this world 4 decades too early. Do you agree with that?"

Waheed Rehman replied saying "I don't know, it is difficult to say. For 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', people said that he made the movie before its time, but when 'Pyaasa' came, people said that the film would release on Friday and would fold by Monday, but it ended up working. So, it is very difficult to say."

Simi also commented that "I don't think Guru Dutt would have been able to survive in today's world."

Agreeing with her, Waheeda Rehman added, "Today, the world is moving so fast that people do not have time. He was someone to sit back. Not only Guru Dutt ji, but I would say even Bimal Roy, Asif Sahab, they used to take 2 days just to light a shot. Today, the artists do not have such kind of time."

It must be noted that Waheeda Rehman starred in many iconic films directed or produced by Guru Dutt, including "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand, "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", and "C.I.D".

Considered one of the greatest filmmakers of Indian cinema, Guru Dutt is believed to have been influenced by Alfred Hitchcock during his initial days.

--IANS

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