When Sunil Dutt revealed how he & Nargis Dutt discovered Kirron Kher

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Did you know that the late Bollywood couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt were responsible for bringing Kirron Kher into the film industry?

During an episode of the popular celebrity chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", Sunil Dutt revealed that after seeing a picture of Kirron, they were confident that she would be able to make a name for herself in the industry.

He added that they were making a movie at the time and hence decided to get Kirron into films.

Revealing how he and Nargis Dutt ended up discovering Kirron Kher, Sunil Dutt was heard saying, "I remember that I got you to Mumbai for the first time. When my wife (Nargis Dutt) and I saw your photographs for the first time, you were an extremely talented badminton player. We were making a film at the time, and we thought - 'this girl will surely make something of herself, why not get her into films?'"

Praising Kirron for her hard work, the 'Mother India' actor added, "The thing I am most happy about is that after coming to Mumbai, you worked really hard and you did not give up. One has to work really hard in the film industry."

For those who do not know, Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry, with whom she even has a son, Sikandar Kher. Anupam was also married to actress Madhumalti Kapoor when he met Kirron. However, after the two experienced challenges in their respective marriages, they decided to part ways with their partners and married one another.

Talking about how Anupam had a positive impact on Kirron's personal and professional life, Sunil Dutt concluded, "The biggest thing that happened was that after you and Anupam Kher met, there was a massive change- of happiness, of awards. People encouraged you a lot. I congratulate him on that. I also congratulate you for making a mark for yourself in the film industry."

--IANS

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