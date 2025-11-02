When Shah Rukh Khan surprised Himani Shivpuri by revealing he was a ‘junior artist’ in her movie

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri shared a heartwarming anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday.

Recalling their first meeting, the actress revealed that SRK once reminded her he had worked as a junior artist in one of her early films, “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.” In her heartfelt post, Shivpuri said she was surprised when the actor mentioned the project, which she had done during her National School of Drama days under director Pradeep Krishen. Her post offered a nostalgic glimpse into Shah Rukh’s humble beginnings before he became the Badshah of Bollywood.

Sharing her photo with the superstar, Himani Shivpuri, wrote, “Suprabhat! A very Happy Birthday to Sharukh khan, the Badshah of Bollywood. On our first meeting he had mentioned ki Maam aap jis film ki heroine thi usme main junior artiste tha, I couldn’t believe then he mentioned the film- Where Annie gives it those ones, a film I had done in my Nsd days, directed by Pradeep krishen.”

“It was during Ddlj,we went on to do many films after that. I really loved working with him, most of you recall my iconic saree wala scene, I feel its magical as Sharukh gave all the cues, even when he was not in the same shot, his shots were taken seperately, but during my shots he stood n gave all the cues.”

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress added, “That is the quality that makes him King Khan, plus his love n dedication to his work… I can go on about his beautiful qualities, another thing I cannot forget is that he mentioned me in 10 top Best actresses among Meryl Streep, Madhuri, Shridevi yours truly also! In the Filmfare. Thank you dear, God bless you ! May you continue ruling our hearts!” (sic)

Himani Shivpuri shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” where she portrayed Simran’s endearing aunt, Kammo. She was also part of Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 blockbuster Kuch “Kuch Hota Hai,” although the two did not share a scene in the film.

