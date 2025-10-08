When Shah Rukh Khan said he is the last of stars

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently entered the billionaire club, and is now the richest actor in the world. The megastar has dared to go beyond where anyone else in cinema hasn’t been, and a huge part of it comes from the level of confidence that he has.

A recently resurfaced video of SRK from ‘The Anupam Kher Show’ is the perfect exhibit of his grit and confidence. The clip shows Anupam Kher asking the actor, “Do you ever think that one day your fame will be in someone else's name? Someone else will be more successful than you, someone else's name will be on the charts. Do you ever think about this?”

Responding to the same, SRK said, “It won’t happen. I am modest, as I have told you. But, this won't happen. I am telling you honestly. Should I say it? I am the last of the stars”.

Earlier, the actor officially became a billionaire with an estimated wealth of $1.4 billion. As per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, the milestone places him among the wealthiest entertainers globally. Notably, his wealth surpasses that of several international celebrities, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

SRK’s wealth extends beyond his film career, and is anchored in a diversified portfolio of businesses and investments. His flagship enterprise is Red Chillies Entertainment, founded in 2002, which has produced numerous blockbuster films such as Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan. The company not only produces films but also manages visual effects, distribution, and content rights, making it a major player in Indian entertainment.

He also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been highly profitable both from sponsorship deals and league revenues. In addition, he has significant real estate holdings, including his iconic Mumbai residence Mannat, a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and properties in London and Dubai.

