Karan Johar admits he is constantly worried about his mother's health as she turns 83

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted that he is constantly worried about his mother, Hiroo Johar's health.

Wishing his mother on her 83rd birthday, the 'Dharma' head treated the fans with a rare picture from his childhood in which little Karan was seen smiling in his mother's arms. He even had a birthday cap on his head, suggesting it might have been his birthday.

In his latest social media post, KJo was seen struggling to describe the profound place his mother holds in his life through words.

"It’s tough to articulate the most important relationship of your life… words don’t have the power to describe a mother’s place in a childs life… unconditional is also a tiny word for a force as large as a mother… (sic)," he wrote on Insta.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker revealed that he often wakes up worried for her mother's health as he is unable to imagine his life without her.

"My mom turns 83 today and the only reason I share this feeling is because I know it will deeply resonate with many others out there…I wake up anxious or am constantly in worry for her health and can’t imagine a life without her…", added the filmmaker.

Karan revealed that even though her mom suffers from several health issues, she continues to live her life to the fullest.

He also shared that although her memory has started to fail, she continues to remember the one most important thing in life, 'Love'.

"She has combatted numerous health combinations and yet she insists on blow drying her hair everyday and wearing her lipstick everyday and is wheeled out in her flowy kaftan so she can enjoy the sun and doom scroll ( Gen Z you got nothing on my mom) …Her spirit is my strength…even her memory or her thoughts fails her … she remembers one very strong aspect always …. LOVE! My twins and I are blessed.:: we count our blessings everyday that we get to kiss her and say “love you mama”…. Happy Birthday MOM", concluded KJo.

--IANS

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