October 04, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

When Shabana Azmi called out woman for apologizing for their success

When Shabana Azmi called out woman for apologizing for their success

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi called out women for apologizing for being successful.

Shabana enjoyed an intense conversation with Simi Garewal on the popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' back in 2000. She was accompanied by her husband, acclaimed writer Javed Akhtar.

Shabana talked about how women often feel the need to apologize for being successful, while men are rarely expected to do the same.

She recalled the thought-provoking advice she received from Javed Akhtar. Shabana shared what her husband had told her when she was struggling to manage it all.

She shared, "Stop apologizing for being successful. Stop feeling guilty about being successful. Did you feel guilty? Before he told me, I hadn't even thought about it and then he pointed out many instances in which he said, Shabana, women are so unused to be successful in their own right that it's almost as if they create a kind of world around them where they apologize to their parents, to their brothers, to their children, to their husband and try to overcompensate and say, 'Oh, I might be successful outside, but here I am your mom and I must get you your McDonald's burger if that's what you want', you know and I must get you clothes ironed and things like that, you know. And he sat me down, and he actually pointed it out to me, and I was amazed that I was falling prey to that as well, you know."

For those who do not know, Shabana got hitched to the veteran writer and poet Javed Akhtar back in 1984. Javed was earlier married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

The couple celebrated 41 years of marital bliss in December last year.

--IANS

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