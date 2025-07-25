July 25, 2025 8:41 AM हिंदी

'Sarzameen' review: Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen is a stirring take on loyalty and loss

‘Sarzameen’ review: Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen is a stirring take on loyalty and loss

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Stars: **** (4 stars), Director: Kayoze Irani Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Presented by: Star Studios Produced by: Dharma Productions

Actor Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut, ‘Sarzameen’, is a bold and deeply moving film. It doesn’t rely on spectacle - it trusts emotion, and that’s what makes it work.

Set in conflict-ridden Kashmir, the story explores a family torn apart by ideology and bound together by love. At its heart, it’s a story about a family - Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), his wife Meher (Kajol), and their son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan), whose ideological drift tears at everything they once stood for.

There’s a line in the film that captures its essence: “Sarzameen ki salaamati se bhadkar kuch bhi nahi… chahe mera beta hi kyun na ho”. It hits hard. Because this isn’t just a political thriller - it’s a war between personal and national duty. What do you choose when your own blood becomes the threat?

Kajol delivers one of her most emotionally raw performances in years. Prithviraj brings quiet gravitas. But the real surprise here is Ibrahim as he delivers a measured and brave performance that leans into grey.

The tension between love and loyalty, rage and remorse is where Sarzameen truly shines. Visually, it’s stunning without being indulgent. Kashmir isn’t just a setting, it’s a character. The writing is layered and emotionally intelligent.

What truly anchors ‘Sarzameen’ is the sensitivity with which Kayoze Irani approaches the story. Sarzameen isn’t a film you watch. It’s one you sit with.

