Oriental Cup 2025: Amina Abdali's six-goal haul headlines Day 4; Teams for Boys' League phase decided

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A dominant display by Sanskriti School's girls' team, led by a spectacular six-goal performance by Amina Abdali, set the tone for Day 4 of the Oriental Cup 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

The two-time defending champions, under Coach Keshav Chandra Duklan, cruised to a commanding 9–0 win over Tagore International School in their Group A fixture, putting one foot firmly in the final. Alongside Abdali’s brilliance, Diksha Joshi, Sreeparna Mitra, and Aditi Chamoli each added a goal to reinforce their team's title defense.

The day also saw crucial wins for DPS Vasant Kunj, DPS RK Puram, Navy Children School, and New Green Field School in the boys’ second-round knockout matches, as the tournament now transitions into the league phase for the top six boys’ teams.

In other matches, The Mother’s International School and Amity International School, Noida, played out a goalless draw in the Group A girls’ fixture, leaving both sides with limited room for error in their upcoming games.

Meanwhile, in the Group B girls’ fixture, the Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad, under the guidance of coach Inderjeet, edged past Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, with a narrow 1–0 win, thanks to the only goal from Nidhi.

In the boys’ second round, DPS Vasant Kunj continued their dominant run under coach Roshan Singh with a thumping 5–0 victory over Sapphire International School. Idaant Trivedi and Kanav Sharma scored two goals each, while Garv Khullar chipped in with one. Delhi Public School, RK Puram got the better of DAV Public School, Sahibabad in a penalty shootout after a 2–2 draw in regulation time.

For DPS RK Puram, Arhan Gupta and Afraaz Tariq were on target, while DAV responded through Sagar Laha and Shriansh Nath Tiwari. In the shootout, DPS RK Puram, under coach Gobardhan Sahoo, held their nerves to secure a 3-1 victory with Afraaz, Arhan, and Ayush Ranjan converting their penalties, as only Dhruv Kumar Sai could score for DAV. Navy Children School Boys team, under the guidance of coach Karan Negi, also progressed with a confident 3–0 win over St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School.

Dhruv Kumar Jha scored twice, while Prince Kumar added the third. In the final boys’ second round knockout fixture, New Green Field School, Saket defeated Heritage Global School, Faridabad 3–2 in a tense penalty shootout following a goalless draw. Nilesh, Garv Tonger, and Anuj scored for New Green Field under coach Rohit Yadav, while Javed Akhtar and Noorem Darle converted for Heritage.

With the conclusion of the second-round knockout stage, the boys’ category will now shift into the league phase. Six teams—The Mother’s International School, Amity International School Noida, DPS Vasant Kunj, Navy Children School, DPS RK Puram, and New Green Field School—have qualified and will be divided into two groups for the next phase of competition. Day 5 promises more intense football action and key battles, with the boys’ league fixtures and final group-stage matches in the girls’ category set to decide the road to the finals of the Oriental Cup 2025.

Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association, the Oriental Cup has become a vital platform for structured, competitive football at the grassroots level and continues to strengthen its position in Delhi’s school sports calendar.

Results: Boys’ category Second Round Knockouts: DPS Vasant Kunj def. Sapphire International School 5–0;

DPS RK Puram def. DAV Public School, Sahibabad 3–1 (Penalties) (2–2 in regular time);

Navy Children School def. St. Francis De Sales Sr. Sec. School 3–0;

New Green Field School, Saket def. Heritage Global School 3–2 (Penalties) (0–0 in regular time)

Girls’ category Group A: Sanskriti School def. Tagore International School 9–0;

The Mother’s International School drew Amity International School, Noida 0–0 Group B: Govt.

Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad def. DPS Vasant Kunj 1–0

--IANS

bsk/