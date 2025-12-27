December 27, 2025 5:19 PM हिंदी

When Salman Khan spoke about fixing his mistakes

When Salman Khan spoke about fixing his mistakes

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma Saluja is celebrating superstar Salman Khan’s birthday. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a special video. The video shows Salman talking about being close to his family, and that is something that defines him as a person.

In the video, the actress asked Salman, “What were you like as a kid?”.

Responding to the same, Salman said, “Such a long time ago, I don't remember now”.

Tara said, “Don't lie, you look exactly as you always looked. So, it's not that long ago”.

The superstar went on, “So, as a child, I was difficult for my parents to handle”.

When asked if he was difficult for his parents to handle, the superstar said, “Very difficult, still. I'm still working on that one quality”.

He also spoke about being close to his parents, as he said, “Always, always. And that's the reason why it hurts the most. So, it's been naughty. Actually, I don't know what wrong I do when I was growing up( sic)”.

She wrote in the caption, “@beingsalmankhan here’s a snippet from our chat on #thetarasharmashow season 5 #happybirthday. Good wishes and love from us all @roopaksaluja. Full episode on my YouTube channel link in story swipe up and bio @bangbangmediacorp So sorry I may not be able to do #saturdaynoonlivewithtara today but here a video instead and I will try and do one soon #staysafe”.

Salman Khan is one of the most influential and enduring superstars in Indian cinema, whose career has spanned over three decades. He made his debut as a leading man in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, and he quickly became a household name, redefining the romantic hero of the late 1990s before transitioning into a mass-action icon in the 2000s.

Films like ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ cemented his status as a box-office phenomenon with an unmatched fan following across age groups. Beyond cinema, Salman Khan’s presence extends strongly into television through Bigg Boss, where his candid, authoritative hosting style has become synonymous with the show itself. Off-screen, he is known for his charitable work through the Being Human foundation, which focuses on healthcare and education initiatives for the underprivileged.

His philanthropy often contrasts with his tough public image, adding layers to his persona. Salman’s life and career have not been without controversies, which have consistently attracted media attention. Yet, his resilience and ability to reinvent himself have kept him relevant in the industry.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says captain Ben Stokes on MCG pitch as England beat Australia within six sessions, in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Ashes 2025-26: You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says Stokes on MCG pitch

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

Ireland announces squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland

Ireland announces squad for Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front (File image)

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

Novel AI tool offers prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer

New AI tool to provide better prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer 

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again, defeating Kickstart FC 5-0 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IWL 2025-26: Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again