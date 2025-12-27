When Salman Khan spoke about fixing his mistakes

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma Saluja is celebrating superstar Salman Khan’s birthday. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a special video. The video shows Salman talking about being close to his family, and that is something that defines him as a person.

In the video, the actress asked Salman, “What were you like as a kid?”.

Responding to the same, Salman said, “Such a long time ago, I don't remember now”.

Tara said, “Don't lie, you look exactly as you always looked. So, it's not that long ago”.

The superstar went on, “So, as a child, I was difficult for my parents to handle”.

When asked if he was difficult for his parents to handle, the superstar said, “Very difficult, still. I'm still working on that one quality”.

He also spoke about being close to his parents, as he said, “Always, always. And that's the reason why it hurts the most. So, it's been naughty. Actually, I don't know what wrong I do when I was growing up( sic)”.

She wrote in the caption, “@beingsalmankhan here’s a snippet from our chat on #thetarasharmashow season 5 #happybirthday. Good wishes and love from us all @roopaksaluja. Full episode on my YouTube channel link in story swipe up and bio @bangbangmediacorp So sorry I may not be able to do #saturdaynoonlivewithtara today but here a video instead and I will try and do one soon #staysafe”.

Salman Khan is one of the most influential and enduring superstars in Indian cinema, whose career has spanned over three decades. He made his debut as a leading man in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, and he quickly became a household name, redefining the romantic hero of the late 1990s before transitioning into a mass-action icon in the 2000s.

Films like ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ cemented his status as a box-office phenomenon with an unmatched fan following across age groups. Beyond cinema, Salman Khan’s presence extends strongly into television through Bigg Boss, where his candid, authoritative hosting style has become synonymous with the show itself. Off-screen, he is known for his charitable work through the Being Human foundation, which focuses on healthcare and education initiatives for the underprivileged.

His philanthropy often contrasts with his tough public image, adding layers to his persona. Salman’s life and career have not been without controversies, which have consistently attracted media attention. Yet, his resilience and ability to reinvent himself have kept him relevant in the industry.

--IANS

aa/